Tesco Salad Cheese Garlic & Herb Marinade 100G

£1.20
£12.00/kg

1/2 of a pack

Energy
813kJ
197kcal
10%of the reference intake
Fat
18.7g

high

27%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.8g

high

19%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.2g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
1.12g

high

19%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1625kJ / 393kcal

Product Description

  • Medium fat soft cheese with rapeseed oil, herbs, red pepper and garlic.
  • RICH & AROMATIC Perfect to top any salad or pasta dish
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Herbs, Red Pepper, Garlic Powder.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Not suitable for freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 5 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Made using EU milk.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Recycle at large supermarket Tray. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

100g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (50g)
Energy1625kJ / 393kcal813kJ / 197kcal
Fat37.3g18.7g
Saturates7.7g3.8g
Carbohydrate1.6g0.8g
Sugars0.4g0.2g
Fibre0.4g0.2g
Protein12.6g6.3g
Salt2.23g1.12g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
