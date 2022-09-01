Nescafe Gold Toffee Nut Latte Coffee Sachets 8X18.6G

Instant Coffee Beverage. Toffee Nut Flavour. Find out more about Cup of Respect at nescafe.com/gb/cup-of-respect/ Check out our YouTube Channel at youtube.com/c/UKNescafe Join our Facebook community at facebook.com/NescafeUK Follow us on Twitter @nescafegolduki For more information and to view our latest products, visit nescafe.com/gb

Discover NESCAFÉ® Gold Toffee Nut Latte Instant Coffee. This premium instant coffee is crafted using natural, high quality Robusta and Arabica coffee beans, and skimmed milk. Prepared at home in moments, using one of our instant latte sachets. Suitable for vegetarians. NESCAFÉ® Gold Toffee Nut Latte brings you a delicious and exciting combination of toffee nut flavour and 100% coffee beans, great for taking time to unwind during your busy day. The single-serve sachet makes it easy to enjoy the quality blend of tasty and frothy coffee at home

NESCAFÉ is the world's favourite coffee brand, enjoyed in over 180 countries worldwide. With over 75 years of experience in selecting, roasting and blending the very best coffee, it's no surprise that over 5,500 cups of NESCAFÉ coffee are drunk every second! NESCAFÉ® Cup of Respect Great coffee starts with respect, which is why our coffee has been grown, made and packaged in a way that respects the environment and the people who farm our coffee beans. From working with coffee farmers around the world supporting them in growing healthy, higher yielding crops to our commitment to make 100% of our packaging recyclable or reusable, we're working to protect the planet with every cup of NESCAFÉ. The result is high quality coffee that comes from sources you can trust.

Nutritional Compass® ® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.

Instant toffee nut flavoured coffee made with the finest ingredients A delicious latte coffee flavoured with a hint of toffee nut flavour Made with quality fresh milk from British Dairy farmers 8 single-serve instant toffee nut latte sachets for easy preparation Instant coffee suitable for Vegetarians Crafted using natural, high quality Robusta & Arabica coffee beans

Pack size: 148.8G

Low fat

Ingredients

Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder (21%), Glucose Syrup, Coconut Oil, Coffee (6%) [Instant Coffee (5.5%), Roast and Ground Coffee], Lactose (from Milk), Natural Flavouring, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid), Salt

Allergy Information

Contains: Milk

Number of uses

Makes 8 mugs

Net Contents

8 x 18.6g ℮

Preparation and Usage

How to Craft The perfect Latte 1. Empty the contents of the sachet into your favourite mug. 2. Pour in 200ml of hot (not boiling) water and stir thoroughly. 3. Perfection takes time; wait 20 seconds and stir again. 4. For a creamier texture, gently tap your mug on the table. Now enjoy! Dissolve powder completely before placing a lid on any container such as a thermos or travel mug. To avoid the risk of burning, do not shake the container in order to dissolve the powder.

Additives