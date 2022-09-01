We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
New
Nescafe Gold Toffee Nut Latte Coffee Sachets 8X18.6G

Nescafe Gold Toffee Nut Latte Coffee Sachets 8X18.6G

5(5)
Write a review
Aldi Price Match

£1.99

£1.34/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each mug** contains:
Energy
323kJ
77kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
1.8g

low

3%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.5g

low

8%of the reference intake
Sugars
9.9g

medium

11%of the reference intake
Salt
0.23g

low

4%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 141 kJ

Instant Coffee Beverage. Toffee Nut Flavour.Find out more about Cup of Respect at nescafe.com/gb/cup-of-respect/Check out our YouTube Channel at youtube.com/c/UKNescafeJoin our Facebook community at facebook.com/NescafeUKFollow us on Twitter @nescafegoldukiFor more information and to view our latest products, visit nescafe.com/gb
Discover NESCAFÉ® Gold Toffee Nut Latte Instant Coffee. This premium instant coffee is crafted using natural, high quality Robusta and Arabica coffee beans, and skimmed milk. Prepared at home in moments, using one of our instant latte sachets. Suitable for vegetarians.NESCAFÉ® Gold Toffee Nut Latte brings you a delicious and exciting combination of toffee nut flavour and 100% coffee beans, great for taking time to unwind during your busy day. The single-serve sachet makes it easy to enjoy the quality blend of tasty and frothy coffee at home
NESCAFÉ is the world's favourite coffee brand, enjoyed in over 180 countries worldwide. With over 75 years of experience in selecting, roasting and blending the very best coffee, it's no surprise that over 5,500 cups of NESCAFÉ coffee are drunk every second!NESCAFÉ® Cup of RespectGreat coffee starts with respect, which is why our coffee has been grown, made and packaged in a way that respects the environment and the people who farm our coffee beans.From working with coffee farmers around the world supporting them in growing healthy, higher yielding crops to our commitment to make 100% of our packaging recyclable or reusable, we're working to protect the planet with every cup of NESCAFÉ. The result is high quality coffee that comes from sources you can trust.
Nutritional Compass®® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
Instant toffee nut flavoured coffee made with the finest ingredientsA delicious latte coffee flavoured with a hint of toffee nut flavourMade with quality fresh milk from British Dairy farmers8 single-serve instant toffee nut latte sachets for easy preparationInstant coffee suitable for VegetariansCrafted using natural, high quality Robusta & Arabica coffee beans
Pack size: 148.8G
Low fat

Ingredients

Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder (21%), Glucose Syrup, Coconut Oil, Coffee (6%) [Instant Coffee (5.5%), Roast and Ground Coffee], Lactose (from Milk), Natural Flavouring, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid), Salt

Allergy Information

Contains: Milk

Number of uses

Makes 8 mugs

Net Contents

8 x 18.6g ℮

Preparation and Usage

How to CraftThe perfect Latte1. Empty the contents of the sachet into your favourite mug.2. Pour in 200ml of hot (not boiling) water and stir thoroughly.3. Perfection takes time; wait 20 seconds and stir again.4. For a creamier texture, gently tap your mug on the table. Now enjoy!Dissolve powder completely before placing a lid on any container such as a thermos or travel mug. To avoid the risk of burning, do not shake the container in order to dissolve the powder.

Additives

Free From Artificial Flavours

View all Cappuccino, Latte & Mocha

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here