Tesco Finest Butterscotch And Double Cream Shortbread 150G

Delicious. Crispy shortbread and chewy caramel
Disappointing biscuit
Very disappointed. Not much of a buttery taste, quite dry and 'bitty', not a pleasant biscuit to have with a cuppa round a warm fire on a crisp winters day! Seriously, we found them very disappointing and indeed through half the packet into the bin. (packaging recycled).
Addictively delicious!
WARNING: these are amazing and very addictive. Really creamy and buttery.
Really nice shortbread will be buying again
