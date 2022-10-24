We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Butterscotch And Double Cream Shortbread 150G

4(4)Write a review
£2.50
£1.67/100g

Typical values per 100g: Energy 2141kJ / 512kcal

Product Description

  • All butter shortbread rounds with butterscotch crumb and double cream.
  • These melt in the mouth all butter shortbreads are packed with crunchy butterscotch pieces and rich double cream for an indulgent festive twist on a classic. Made by our specialists with more than 40 years experience.
  • With crunchy butterscotch pieces and rich double cream
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Butter (Milk) (28%), Sugar, Butterscotch Crumb (9%) [Dark Brown Soft Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Butter (Milk), Palm Oil, Flavouring], Maize Flour, Double Cream (Milk) (2%), Salt, Flavourings.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

approx 8 Servings

Recycling info

Wrap. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle Carton. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne shortbread round (19g)
Energy2141kJ / 512kcal407kJ / 97kcal
Fat26.7g5.1g
Saturates17.4g3.3g
Carbohydrate61.7g11.7g
Sugars19.0g3.6g
Fibre1.6g0.3g
Protein5.4g1.0g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
View all Biscuits

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

4 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Delicious. Crispy shortbread and chewy caramel

4 stars

Disappointing biscuit

2 stars

Very disappointed. Not much of a buttery taste, quite dry and 'bitty', not a pleasant biscuit to have with a cuppa round a warm fire on a crisp winters day! Seriously, we found them very disappointing and indeed through half the packet into the bin. (packaging recycled).

Addictively delicious!

5 stars

WARNING: these are amazing and very addictive. Really creamy and buttery.

Really nice shortbread will be buying again

5 stars

