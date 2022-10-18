We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Don Papa Rum 70Cl

5(3)Write a review
£33.00
£47.15/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • DON PAPA RUM 70CL
  • This rum is first aged for over 7 years in oak barrels in the foothills of Mount Kanlaon before being blended to perfection. With a rich smooth taste, and just a touch of vanilla, Don Papa is just perfect straight, on the rocks or in your favourite cocktail.
  • Don Papa
  • Distilled from some of the finest sugar cane in the world on the island of Negros in the Philippines, Don Papa rum is first aged for over seven years in American oak barrels before being blended to perfection.
  • Don Papa Rum is inspired by Papa Isio, one of the unsung heroes of the Philippine Revolution. Once a foreman at a sugar plantation before joining the independence movement, Papa Isio drove out the conquerors of his beloved land.
  • Aged in Oak
  • The Spirit of Don Papa Lives on in Us All
  • Pack size: 70CL

Information

Alcohol Units

28

ABV

40% vol

Country

Philippines

Alcohol Type

Liqueur

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Product of the Philippines

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy Don Papa straight, on the rocks or even in your favourite cocktail.

Name and address

  • Distilled by:
  • Ginebra San Miguel Inc.,
  • Barangay Pittland,
  • Cabuyao,
  • Laguna.
  • For:

Importer address

  • Indie Brands Ltd,
  • DA11 ODY.

Distributor address

  • Indie Brands Ltd,
  • DA11 ODY.

Return to

  • Indie Brands Ltd,
  • DA11 ODY.
  • www.indiebrands.co.uk

Net Contents

70cl

A very smooth tasty rum.

5 stars

A very smooth tasty rum.

10/10

5 stars

One of my favourite Rums - great its now easily available in Tesco!

Simply the best!

5 stars

Simply the best!

