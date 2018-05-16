Tesco Tomahawk Steak with Wild Garlic & Sea Salt Butter 0.95kg - 1.4kg Serves 4-6

Per 120g
- Energy
- 1289kJ
-
- 310kcal
- 16%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 23.4g
- 33%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 11.1g
- 56%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.3g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.27g
- 5%of the reference intake
high
high
low
low
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1074kJ / 258kcal
Product Description
- Tomahawk beef steak with garlic, sea salt and wild garlic butter.
- Succulent & Flavoursome matured on the bone to maximise flavour Our succulent Scotch tomahawk steak has been matured on the bone for 30 days for maximum flavour and tenderness. Cook together with the melting wild garlic and sea salt butter to intensify the succulence and flavour. We source our Tesco Finest beef from trusted farmers who are committed to the highest standards on their farms. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14th December. Beyond this point Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Scotch Beef PGI (96%), Butter (Milk), Garlic Purée, Sea Salt, Wild Garlic.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Rub or brush the steak with a little oil and season with sea salt and freshly ground black pepper. Place in a roasting tray and cook in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Calculate cooking time at 4 minutes per 100g (rare), 5 minutes per 100g (medium) or 6 minutes per 100g (well done). Place the butter portions on top of the steak for the last 5 minutes of cooking. Oven 200°C/Fan 180°C/ Gas 6 For calculating cooking time see above Allow the steak to rest in a warm place for 10 minutes before serving.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produce of
Made using Scotch beef.
Preparation and Usage
Allow the steak to rest at room temperature for 10 minutes before cooking.
Number of uses
4-6 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat..
- Caution: Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat..
Recycling info
Bag. Don't Recycle Pot. Recycle Carton. Recycle Pad. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 120g
|Energy
|1074kJ / 258kcal
|1289kJ / 310kcal
|Fat
|19.5g
|23.4g
|Saturates
|9.2g
|11.1g
|Carbohydrate
|0.3g
|0.3g
|Sugars
|0.2g
|0.3g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|20.5g
|24.6g
|Salt
|0.23g
|0.27g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.. Caution: Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat..
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.