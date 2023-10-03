We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Purifide Blackhead Control Deep Exfoliating Cleanser 120Ml

Purifide Blackhead Control Deep Exfoliating Cleanser 120Ml

4.5(88)
£10.00

£8.33/100ml

Purifide B/head Cntl Dp Exfolng Cleanser 120ml
Purifide is the NEW range of clear skin daily skincare from the makers of Acnecide. Deep cleansing, BHA exfoliant wash for blemish-prone skin on face, chest or back. With 2% salicylic acid, a Beta Hydroxy Acid (BHA) known to exfoliate and help deeply clean oily pores. Helps prevent blackheads and spots. Easy rinsing, non-foaming gel formulation with gentle exfoliating particles. Delivers refreshed, smoother, radiant skin.
From the makers of Acnecide, Purifide products are a range of cleansers and moisturisers for the daily care of blemish and spot-prone skin that work to keep pores clear, balance oiliness, hydration, skin pH and bacteria to help prevent spots and promote clearer skin.
Dermatologically TestedDeep cleansing wash for blemish-prone skin on face, chest or backHelps unclog and keep pores clear to prevent spotsWith 2% Salicylic Acid, Glycerin & Hyaluronic AcidClinically proven to unclog and keep pores clear to prevent blackheads, whiteheads and spotsSoap-freeSuitable for use on acne or spot-prone skinFor Face and Body use (Face, Chest, Back)With natural plant extracts
Pack size: 120ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Salicylic Acid, Cetearyl Alcohol, Neopentyl Glycol Diheptanoate, Glyceryl Stearate, PEG-100 Stearate, Synthetic Wax, Xanthan Gum, Benzoic Acid, Butylene Glycol, Cetyl Alcohol, Chlorphenesin, Disodium EDTA, Glycolic Acid, Isododecane, Linoleic Acid, Linolenic Acid, Morus Alba Root Extract, Parfum, Phenoxyethanol, Polysorbate 20, Saxifraga Sarmentosa Extract, Scutellaria Baicalensis Root Extract, Sodium Hyaluronate, Sodium Hydroxide, Sodium Metabisulfite, Sodium Sulfite, Sorbic Acid, Tocopherol, Vitis Vinifera Fruit Extract

Produce of

Made in USA

Net Contents

120ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

How to Use: Use twice a day. Apply on wet skin, massage over skin with gentle circular motions. Rinse thoroughly. Avoid contact with the eyes.Expert tip: After any exfoliation step, apply a suitable non-comedogenic moisturiser.

