Purifide Blackhead Control Deep Exfoliating Cleanser 120Ml

Purifide B/head Cntl Dp Exfolng Cleanser 120ml

Purifide is the NEW range of clear skin daily skincare from the makers of Acnecide. Deep cleansing, BHA exfoliant wash for blemish-prone skin on face, chest or back. With 2% salicylic acid, a Beta Hydroxy Acid (BHA) known to exfoliate and help deeply clean oily pores. Helps prevent blackheads and spots. Easy rinsing, non-foaming gel formulation with gentle exfoliating particles. Delivers refreshed, smoother, radiant skin.

From the makers of Acnecide, Purifide products are a range of cleansers and moisturisers for the daily care of blemish and spot-prone skin that work to keep pores clear, balance oiliness, hydration, skin pH and bacteria to help prevent spots and promote clearer skin.

Dermatologically Tested Deep cleansing wash for blemish-prone skin on face, chest or back Helps unclog and keep pores clear to prevent spots With 2% Salicylic Acid, Glycerin & Hyaluronic Acid Clinically proven to unclog and keep pores clear to prevent blackheads, whiteheads and spots Soap-free Suitable for use on acne or spot-prone skin For Face and Body use (Face, Chest, Back) With natural plant extracts

Pack size: 120ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Salicylic Acid, Cetearyl Alcohol, Neopentyl Glycol Diheptanoate, Glyceryl Stearate, PEG-100 Stearate, Synthetic Wax, Xanthan Gum, Benzoic Acid, Butylene Glycol, Cetyl Alcohol, Chlorphenesin, Disodium EDTA, Glycolic Acid, Isododecane, Linoleic Acid, Linolenic Acid, Morus Alba Root Extract, Parfum, Phenoxyethanol, Polysorbate 20, Saxifraga Sarmentosa Extract, Scutellaria Baicalensis Root Extract, Sodium Hyaluronate, Sodium Hydroxide, Sodium Metabisulfite, Sodium Sulfite, Sorbic Acid, Tocopherol, Vitis Vinifera Fruit Extract

Produce of

Made in USA

Net Contents

120ml ℮

Preparation and Usage