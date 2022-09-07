Tesco Finest Sweet & Sour Chicken & Egg Fried Rice 400G
Each pack
- Energy
- 2472kJ
-
- 586kcal
- 29%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 13.1g
- 19%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.8g
- 9%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 26.8g
- 30%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 1.42g
- 24%of the reference intake
medium
low
medium
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 664kJ / 158kcal
Product Description
- Cooked egg fried rice with cooked battered chicken pieces in a pineapple, rice vinegar and ginger sauce.
- Our crispy battered chicken pieces are coated in a delicately balanced rich and fruity sweet and sour sauce. Topped with chargrilled peppers and served alongside our flavourful wok fried egg fried rice and garnished with fresh spring onions.
- Crispy battered chicken in a rich and fruity sweet and sour sauce, topped with chargrilled peppers, served with wok fried egg fried rice.
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Egg Fried Rice [Long Grain Rice, Water, Onion, Pasteurised Egg, Peas, Spring Onion, Ginger Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Sesame Oil, Garlic Purée, Salt, Flavourings, Lemon Juice], Cooked Battered Chicken Pieces (20%) [Chicken, Semolina (Wheat), Rapeseed Oil, Water, Wheat Gluten, Wheat Flour, Maize Flour, Salt, Potato Starch, Modified Maize Starch, Rice Flour, Rice Starch, Dextrose, Maize Starch, Preservative (Potassium Acetate), Dried Skimmed Milk, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, White Pepper], Water, Peppers, Pineapple, Sugar, Tomato Purée, Rice Vinegar, Onion, Concentrated Pineapple Juice, Cornflour, Sesame Oil, Spirit Vinegar, Ginger Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Colour (Paprika Extract), Salt, Orange Juice from Concentrate, Star Anise Powder, Cinnamon Powder.
Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Remove outer sleeve. Pierce film lid several times. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25 mins Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir before serving.
Microwave
Instructions: For best results microwave heat.
Remove outer sleeve.
Peel back film lid, add 2 tbsp of water to the rice, stir and re-cover.
Heat on full power.
800W 6 mins / 900W 5 mins
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir before serving.
Produce of
Made using EU chicken.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
400g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (372g**)
|Energy
|664kJ / 158kcal
|2472kJ / 586kcal
|Fat
|3.5g
|13.1g
|Saturates
|0.5g
|1.8g
|Carbohydrate
|25.3g
|94.1g
|Sugars
|7.2g
|26.8g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|4.6g
|Protein
|5.5g
|20.5g
|Salt
|0.38g
|1.42g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When microwaved according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When microwaved according to instructions 400g typically weighs 372g.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
