Terry's Chocolate Orange White Minis 85G

Terry's Chocolate Orange White Minis 85G
£1.00
£1.18/100g

28 g

Energy
644kJ
154kcal
8%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2300 kJ

Product Description

  • White chocolates flavoured with real orange oil.
  • Product may suffer some scuffing in transit.
  • Made with real orange oil
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 85G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Orange Oil

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts and Wheat.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

3 portions per bag

Name and address

  • UK: Terry's Chocolate Co Ltd.,
  • 35 Ballards Lane,
  • London,
  • N3 1XW,
  • Great Britain.
  • EU/Ireland: Carambar and Co.,

Return to

  • Contact us:
  • www.terryschocolate.com
  • 00 800 56 66 76 86 Freephone
  • UK: Terry's Chocolate Co Ltd.,
  • 35 Ballards Lane,
  • London,
  • N3 1XW,
  • Great Britain.
  • Please keep the packaging for any contact.

Net Contents

85g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 7 segments (28 g)%* / Per 7 segments (28 g)
Energy2300 kJ644 kJ
-550 kcal154 kcal8 %
Fat31 g8.6 g12 %
of which saturates19 g5.2 g26 %
Carbohydrate62 g17 g7 %
of which sugars61 g17 g19 %
Fibre< 0.5 g< 0.5 g-
Protein4.6 g1.3 g3 %
Salt0.23 g0.07 g1 %
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
3 portions per bag---
