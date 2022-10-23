We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Salted Caramel Party Nut Mix 250G

4.7(3)Write a review
Tesco Salted Caramel Party Nut Mix 250G
£2.50
£10.00/kg

Per 25g

Energy
531kJ
127kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
6.9g

high

10%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.0g

high

10%of the reference intake
Sugars
6.4g

high

7%of the reference intake
Salt
0.23g

medium

4%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2123kJ / 508kcal

Product Description

  • Maple flavour caramel peanuts with salted pretzel sticks, white chocolate with caramel buttons, milk chocolate coated honeycomb and milk chocolate coated cereal crisps.
  • Sweet & Crunchy Caramelised peanuts, pretzel pieces, blonde chocolate & chocolate coated honeycomb
  • Pack size: 250G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Peanut, Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Cocoa Butter, Maple Syrup, Dried Skimmed Milk, Honey, Dried Whole Milk, Glucose Syrup, Chicory Fibre, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (Milk), Salt, Milk Sugar, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Sunflower Oil, Colours (Plain Caramel, Iron Oxides and Hydroxides), Maize Flour, Emulsifiers (Sunflower Lecithins, Soya Lecithins, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Caramelised Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Milk Fat, Barley Malt Extract, Glazing Agents (Shellac, Acacia Gum), Flavouring, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Malted Wheat Flour, Yeast, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Hydroxide), Palm Oil, Coconut Oil, Milk Proteins.

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds and other nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container. Once opened, consume within 7 days.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts..Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

Recycling info

Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 25g
Energy2123kJ / 508kcal531kJ / 127kcal
Fat27.4g6.9g
Saturates8.0g2.0g
Carbohydrate50.1g12.5g
Sugars25.5g6.4g
Fibre4.4g1.1g
Protein13.1g3.3g
Salt0.92g0.23g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts..Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

3 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Delicious!! Brought for Christmas but already two

5 stars

Delicious!! Brought for Christmas but already two packs have been opened. A lovely mix of sweet and salty. The shimmering red balls add a festive feel. Hopefully the two be packs purchased last until Christmas 🎄

Nice good mixture, but more sweet than savoury!

4 stars

Nice but I miss the previous Salted Caramel Pretzel mix from a couple of years ago, I’d like to see that back to replace this product!

Five Christmassy Stars!

5 stars

Absolutely gorgeous!!!!!! Please make these available all year round. I bought them them thinking they were just nuts but they are a glorious mix of nuts, chocolate, crispy chocolate balls and honeycomb. We fought over the bag. One of the tastiest things we have had lately and a great Christmas treat. Would be great in bigger bags too. Felt I have to leave a review because of how gorgeous they were but really wanted to keep it quiet so we could have them all to ourselves! Can’t recommend highly enough ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

