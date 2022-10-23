Tesco Salted Caramel Party Nut Mix 250G

Delicious!! Brought for Christmas but already two
Delicious!! Brought for Christmas but already two packs have been opened. A lovely mix of sweet and salty. The shimmering red balls add a festive feel. Hopefully the two be packs purchased last until Christmas 🎄
Nice good mixture, but more sweet than savoury!
Nice but I miss the previous Salted Caramel Pretzel mix from a couple of years ago, I’d like to see that back to replace this product!
Five Christmassy Stars!
Absolutely gorgeous!!!!!! Please make these available all year round. I bought them them thinking they were just nuts but they are a glorious mix of nuts, chocolate, crispy chocolate balls and honeycomb. We fought over the bag. One of the tastiest things we have had lately and a great Christmas treat. Would be great in bigger bags too. Felt I have to leave a review because of how gorgeous they were but really wanted to keep it quiet so we could have them all to ourselves! Can’t recommend highly enough ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️