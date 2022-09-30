We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Hey Duggee Bath Crayons & Wash Mitt Set

1(1)Write a review
Hey Duggee Bath Crayons & Wash Mitt Set
£10.00
£3.34/each

Product Description

  • HEY DUGGEE BATH CRAYONS & WASH MITT SET
  • Create a masterpiece on the side of the tub with these bath soap crayons. Wipe it clean with the hey duggee wash mitt!
  • FSC - FSC® Mix, Paper from responsible sources, FSC® C141479, www.fsc.org
  • As seen on cbeebies BBC studio aka
  • Hey Duggee (word mark and character logos) are trade marks of Studios AKA Limited and are used under licence.
  • Hey Duggee logo © Studio AKA Limited (2014), licensed by BBC Studios. BBC is a trade mark of the British Broadcasting Corporation and is used under licence. BBC logo © BBC 1996.

Information

Ingredients

Blue Bath Soap Crayon: Cera Alba, Elaeis Guineensis, Ricinus Communis, Kaolin, Ceteareth-20, Phenoxyethanol, Methylparaben, BHT, Propylparaben, CI 42090, CI 77891, Red Bath Soap Crayon: Cera Alba, Elaeis Guineensis, Ricinus Communis, Kaolin, Ceteareth-20, Phenoxyethanol, Methylparaben, BHT, Propylparaben, CI 77891, CI 12085, CI 73360, Yellow Bath Soap Crayon: Cera Alba, Elaeis Guineensis, Ricinus Communis, Kaolin, Ceteareth-20, Phenoxyethanol, Methylparaben, Propylparaben, BHT, CI 77891, CI 19140

Produce of

Made in China

Preparation and Usage

  • Create masterpiece on the side of the tub with these Bath Soap Crayons. Wipe it clean with the Hey Duggee Wash Mitt!
  • Wash Mitt Care instructions: Rinse thoroughly in warm water after use. Allow to dry naturally.

Warnings

  • Bath Soap Crayons: Before use, test your Bath Soap Crayons on a small area as brightly coloured bath products may stain. Wash bathing area immediately after use. Washes off most fabrics with normal laundering. DO NOT USE bleach or pre-washes. Avoid contact with finished and unfinished surfaces, furnishings and other materials that cannot be washed.
  • Wash Bath Soap Crayons from skin with clean water.
  • Please carefully remove all packaging before giving to a child. Avoid contact with eyes. If product gets into eyes, rinse well with water immediately. In the unlikely event of skin irritation, please discontinue use.
  • Caution!
  • Not suitable for children under 3 years. Never leave a child unattended in a bath or bathroom.
  • Please retain for future reference.

Recycling info

Card. Recyclable

Name and address

  • H&A,
  • YO26 6RS,
  • UK.
  • BT27 6UH,
  • NI.

Return to

  • H&A,
  • YO26 6RS,
  • UK.
  • BT27 6UH,
  • NI.
  • handa-uk.com

Lower age limit

3 Years

Net Contents

3 x 6g ℮

Safety information

Bath Soap Crayons: Before use, test your Bath Soap Crayons on a small area as brightly coloured bath products may stain. Wash bathing area immediately after use. Washes off most fabrics with normal laundering. DO NOT USE bleach or pre-washes. Avoid contact with finished and unfinished surfaces, furnishings and other materials that cannot be washed. Wash Bath Soap Crayons from skin with clean water. Please carefully remove all packaging before giving to a child. Avoid contact with eyes. If product gets into eyes, rinse well with water immediately. In the unlikely event of skin irritation, please discontinue use. Caution! Not suitable for children under 3 years. Never leave a child unattended in a bath or bathroom. Please retain for future reference.

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Ridiculously overpriced

1 stars

Ridiculously overpriced for what it is. Alot smaller than anticipated and cheap quality

