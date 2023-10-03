We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Purifide Daily Cleanser 235Ml

Purifide Daily Cleanser 235Ml

4.7(89)
Purifide Daily Cleanser 235ml
Purifide Daily Cleanser is a cosmetic face wash specifically formulated to gently cleanse sensitive spot prone skin. With soothing Glycerin, Liquorice Root Extract and Zinc. The mild soap free foaming formula with skin conditioning ingredients respects the natural skin barrier. Reduces oil and shine and leaves skin feeling deeply cleansed, clean and healthy and soft
By the makers of Acnecide, Purifide products are a range of cleansers and moisturisers for the daily care of blemish and spot-prone skin that work to keep pores clear, balance oiliness, hydration, skin pH and bacteria to help prevent spots and promote clearer skin.
Dermatologically Tested on spot prone skinFor sensitive spot-prone skinDeeply cleanses & leaves skin softHelps reduce facial sebumDoes not clog pores
Pack size: 235ML

Aqua, Zinc Coceth Sulfate, Glycerin, PEG-75, Amyl Cinnamal, Benzyl Benzoate, Citronellol, Dipotassium Glycyrrhizate, Disodium EDTA, Geraniol, Hydroxycitronellal, Linalool, PEG-7 Glyceryl Cocoate, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, PEG-200 Hydrogenated Glyceryl Palmate, Sodium Benzoate, Zinc Gluconate, Parfum

Made in France

235ml ℮

How to Use: Apply to wet skin and massage gently over the face and neck. Rinse off with water. Gently pat skin dry with a clean, soft towel.To complete your daily skincare routine:After cleansing, moisturise and protect delicate spot-prone skin with Purifide daily moisturiser SPF 30 or Purifide microbiome equalizer

