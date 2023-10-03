Purifide Daily Cleanser 235ml

Purifide Daily Cleanser is a cosmetic face wash specifically formulated to gently cleanse sensitive spot prone skin. With soothing Glycerin, Liquorice Root Extract and Zinc. The mild soap free foaming formula with skin conditioning ingredients respects the natural skin barrier. Reduces oil and shine and leaves skin feeling deeply cleansed, clean and healthy and soft

By the makers of Acnecide, Purifide products are a range of cleansers and moisturisers for the daily care of blemish and spot-prone skin that work to keep pores clear, balance oiliness, hydration, skin pH and bacteria to help prevent spots and promote clearer skin.

Dermatologically Tested on spot prone skin For sensitive spot-prone skin Deeply cleanses & leaves skin soft Helps reduce facial sebum Does not clog pores

Pack size: 235ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Zinc Coceth Sulfate, Glycerin, PEG-75, Amyl Cinnamal, Benzyl Benzoate, Citronellol, Dipotassium Glycyrrhizate, Disodium EDTA, Geraniol, Hydroxycitronellal, Linalool, PEG-7 Glyceryl Cocoate, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, PEG-200 Hydrogenated Glyceryl Palmate, Sodium Benzoate, Zinc Gluconate, Parfum

Produce of

Made in France

Net Contents

235ml ℮

Preparation and Usage