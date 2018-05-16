Sma Little Steps Plantygrowing Up Drink 1-3Y 200Ml

Product Description
- Fortified, mixed cereal and pea protein based drink for young children from 1 year onwards
- Your Child is on an Incredible Journey.
- Every day your toddler is growing, learning, doing something new and overcoming little challenges. And now it's super easy to help diversify your toddler's diet by introducing this new tasty, plant-based drink, an alternative to milk. Help set your toddler towards a bright future with Little Steps®.
- Nutritionally designed for toddlers, 1-3 years
- Made with wheat, oat, barley, rye, corn and pea
- Good source of Vitamins A, C, B2, B12 & Iron
- Enriched with Omega 3 & 6† and iodine to help support normal growth
- With Calcium & Vitamin D to help support the normal growth & development of bones
- †beneficial effect of essential fatty acids is obtained with a daily intake of 10 g of linoleic acid and 2 g of α-linolenic acid
- - Packaged in a protective atmosphere
- Ready to use
Information
Ingredients
Water, Hydrolysed Flour (Wheat (3.7%), Oat (0.7%), Barley (0.08%), Rye (0.08%), Corn (0.08%)), Maltodextrin, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Sunflower), Corn Starch, Pea Protein (0.6%), Calcium Citrate, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), L-Lysine, Vitamin C, Sodium Citrate, Stabiliser (Carrageenan), L-Valine, L-Cysteine, Ferrous Sulphate, Vanilla Flavouring, L-Histidine, Zinc Sulphate, Antioxidants (Tocopherol-Rich Extract, Ascorbyl Palmitate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Riboflavin, Thiamin, Vitamin A, Potassium Iodide, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12
Allergy Information
- May also contain Milk. For allergens including Cereals that contain Gluten see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Before opening store in a cool dry place (4-25°C) away from direct light. For best before date, see top of carton.- Check best before date - Once open, reseal carton and store only in the fridge (5°C or below) for up to 24 hours - Do not freeze
Produce of
Produced in Europe
Preparation and Usage
- Super Easy to Enjoy!
- From the carton into toddler's cup
- Use in your toddler's favourite breakfast
- Make your own yummy smoothies & shakes
- Remember to shake well before use
- Important Feeding Information
- - For hygienic reasons, discard unfinished feed as soon as possible, and always within 1 hour.
- - Do not warm in microwave, hot spots may occur and cause scalding
Number of uses
All toddlers are different however we recommend 2 x 200 ml servings a day as part of a balanced diet
Warnings
- IMPORTANT NOTICE
- LITTLE STEPS® Plant-based Growing Up Drink is suitable for young children from 1-3 years, as part of a varied and balanced diet and is not a breast milk substitute. Breast feeding should continue for as long as possible.
- - Cap is a small part and poses a choking hazard. Keep cap out of reach of children.
Lower age limit
1 Years
Upper age limit
3 Years
Net Contents
200ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Energy
|235 kJ (56 kcal)
|Fat
|2.3 g
|(of which, saturates
|0.2 g)
|Carbohydrate
|7.8 g
|(of which, sugars
|1 g)
|Fibre
|<0.5 g
|Protein
|1 g
|Salt
|0.04 g
|Vitamin A
|62 µg (15%*)
|Vitamin D
|1.7 µg (23%*)
|Vitamin C
|14 mg (32%*)
|Thiamin
|0.08 mg (16%*)
|Riboflavin (B₂)
|0.2 mg (30%*)
|Vitamin B₁₂
|0.38 µg (47%*)
|Calcium
|85 mg (15%*)
|Iron
|1.1 mg (14%*)
|Zinc
|0.5 mg (10%*)
|Iodine
|23 µg (28%*)
|α-linolenic acid (ALA)†
|84 mg
|Linoleic acid (LA)†
|536 mg
|Vitamins:
|-
|Minerals:
|-
|Omega 3 & 6:
|-
|†beneficial effect of essential fatty acids is obtained with a daily intake of 10 g of linoleic acid and 2 g of α-linoleic acid
|-
|*%RI = Reference Intake is the amount of vitamins and minerals required per day by young children to help meet their daily nutritional requirements
|-
Safety information
IMPORTANT NOTICE LITTLE STEPS® Plant-based Growing Up Drink is suitable for young children from 1-3 years, as part of a varied and balanced diet and is not a breast milk substitute. Breast feeding should continue for as long as possible. - Cap is a small part and poses a choking hazard. Keep cap out of reach of children.
