Rimmel Lasting Finish Lipstick 901 4g

Rimmel London Lasting Finish Lipstick provides up to 8-hours of long-lasting colour, with a soft-glow satin finish. The unique buildable formula glides on seamlessly for easy application, combining pure pigments with blur-effect powders to highlight and complement your natural lips. It contains balm-like conditioners to keep lips healthy and hydrated, and castor oil to help provide lips with a radiant glow and shine. A true make-up bag essential and must have for every lipstick lover. Live the London look!

Pack size: 4G

Ingredients

Ricinus Communis (Castor) Seed Oil, Candelilla Cera/Euphorbia Cerifera (Candelilla) Wax/Cire De Candelilla, Octyldodecanol, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Myristyl Lactate, VP/Hexadecene Copolymer, Castor Oil/IPDI Copolymer, Lanolin, Paraffin, Meadowfoam Estolide, Myristyl Myristate, Cera Microcristallina/Microcrystalline Wax/Cire Microcristalline, Silica, Parfum/Fragrance, Synthetic Fluorphlogopite, Calcium Aluminum Borosilicate, Benzyl Benzoate, Calcium Sodium Borosilicate, Dipentaerythrityl Hexa C5-9 Acid Esters, DI-PPG-3 Myristyl Ether Adipate, Sorbitan Sesquioleate, Tocopherol, Copernicia Cerifera Cera/Copernicia Cerifera (Carnauba) Wax/Cire De Carnauba, Propylparaben, Ascorbyl Palmitate, Benzyl Salicylate, Benzyl Cinnamate, Linalool, Tin Oxide, Chamomilla Recutita (Matricaria) Flower Extract, Cucumis Sativus (Cucumber) Fruit Extract, Cinnamyl Alcohol, Eugenol, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, [May contain +/-: Mica, Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Iron Oxides (CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499), D&C Red No. 7 Calcium Lake (CI 15850), FD&C Yellow No. 5 Aluminum Lake (CI 19140), D&C Red No. 6 Barium Lake (CI 15850), FD&C Blue No. 1 Aluminum Lake (CI 42090), D&C Red No. 27 Aluminum Lake (CI 45410), Carmine (CI 75470), D&C Red No. 33 Aluminum Lake (CI 17200), FD&C Yellow No. 6 Aluminum Lake (CI 15985)]

Preparation and Usage