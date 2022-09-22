Swizzels Sweet Shop Favourites Tub 650G
Product Description
- An Assortment of Family Favourite Sweets
- Keep this tub - it makes an ideal container for odds & ends or cakes & biscuits. Better still, why not simply refill with your Swizzels favourites!?
- Contents may not include all those shown.
- Swizzels together with the brand names of the individual products within this tub are trade marks of Swizzels Matlow Limited, and may be registered.
- Free from Artificial Colours
- Pack size: 650G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Acidity Regulators: Malic Acid, Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate, Modified Starch, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Palm Kernel), Dextrose, Anti-Caking Agents: Stearic Acid, Magnesium Stearate, Magnesium Carbonate, Gelling Agent: Gelatine, Sodium Bicarbonate, Flavourings, Lysed Soya Protein, Cornflour, Apple Pulp, Emulsifier: Glycerol Mono Stearate, Glazing Agents: Vegetable Oils (Palm, Palm Kernel, Coconuts), Carnaubawax, Colours: Anthocyanin, Beetroot Red, Copper Chlorophyllin, Curcumin, Lutein, Paprika Extract
Allergy Information
- Contains: Soya
Produce of
Made in the U.K
Number of uses
Servings per pack: 32.5; Serving size: 20g
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
Warnings
- WARNING: Lollipops are a potential choking hazard. Not suitable for children under 36 months.
Recycling info
Tub. Recycle Wrap. Don't Recycle
Name and address
- Made by:
- Swizzels Matlow Ltd.,
- New Mills,
- High Peak,
- Derbyshire,
- SK22 3HA.
Return to
- Swizzels Matlow Ltd.,
- New Mills,
- High Peak,
- Derbyshire,
- SK22 3HA.
- Swizzels Matlow (Ireland) Ltd.,
- PO Box 13103,
- Dublin 24,
- Republic of Ireland.
- www.swizzels.com
Lower age limit
36 Months
Net Contents
650g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per portion
|Energy
|1661kJ/392kcal
|332kJ/78kcal
|Fat
|3g
|0.6g
|- of which Saturates
|2.4g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|89g
|18g
|- of which Sugars
|74g
|15g
|Protein
|0.8g
|0.2g
|Salt
|0.50g
|0.10g
|Servings per pack: 32.5; Serving size: 20g
|-
|-
Safety information
WARNING: Lollipops are a potential choking hazard. Not suitable for children under 36 months.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.