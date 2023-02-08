Nescafe Azera Craft Coffee Perky Blenders 75G

Full bodied flavour without bitterness.
At last a lovely tasting coffee, full of flavour without being bitter. Have bought many ofer the week. Unfortunately since it's been reduced in price for weeks I have ordered and not available on delivery. Why keep posting Tesco and not delivering at all? Very disappointing.
Best coffee I have tasted.
The wife bought this coffee as she loves the peaky blinders, bit silly as it's a different name, so happy she did, it's the best tasting instant I have ever tasted, just wish it was in a bigger pot!
Good, but not as good as I hoped
Review from CJ: I love fruity African coffee, so I was excited to try this one, but this tastes more like an Indonesian or Central American blend than an Ethiopian blend. The granules are almost a powder, so the cup gets a very nice crema. The flavour is not very strong unless you use 2 tsp, at which point the flavour is pretty good. It smells nutty and of chocolate, dark berries, and toast. The taste is nutty and of caramel with a smokey dark chocolate and dark berry finish. (The "vibrant and juicy" description is a bit off.) This would pair well with dark chocolate, praline pecans, toasted raisin bread, and wholemeal toast with blackcurrant jam. It's okay with milk, but loses all subtlety of flavour. Drink it black if you can.
Excellent Coffee for an instant
Excellent for an instant coffee. Intense and dark, just what a black coffee drinker desires.
This coffee os a really easy drinking coffee Full of flavor it is not to strong a taste.
My second order and I love it ! This coffee is fresh ,fragrant,strong and not bitter to the taste .It ships super fast and comes in this large tin container that keeps the coffee fresh for a long time .Also lasts forever so I don’t have to worry about constantly ordering refills .Will definitely continue to order .
It is a good quality smooth coffee which gives me the caffine hit i need
I’m not a connoisseur of coffee but this has a very mellow taste. Very smooth and full bodied.
Delicious!!
Had this as a morning drink since I bought it & it tastes soooo much better than my usual. Will definitely be stocking up!!
Really tasty and 'special'. Worth the extra cost 😉