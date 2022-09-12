We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Clubcard Price

Pizza Company Waffle Fries 300G

Pizza Company Waffle Fries 300G
£3.00
£1.00/100g

1/4 of a pack

Energy
572kJ
137kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
6.1g

medium

9%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.5g

low

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.2g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.55g

medium

9%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 954kJ / 228kcal

Product Description

  • Potato waffles coated in a seasoned batter.
  • Light and fluffy crispy waffle fries.
  • Pack size: 300G

Information

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 20-25 mins Remove all packaging. Place waffle fries on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pack (60g**)
Energy954kJ / 228kcal572kJ / 137kcal
Fat10.2g6.1g
Saturates0.8g0.5g
Carbohydrate28.7g17.2g
Sugars0.3g0.2g
Fibre3.7g2.2g
Protein3.4g2.1g
Salt0.92g0.55g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--
** When heated according to instructions 300g typically weighs 240g.--
