Pizza Company Waffle Fries 300G
1/4 of a pack
- Energy
- 572kJ
-
- 137kcal
- 7%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 6.1g
- 9%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.5g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.2g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.55g
- 9%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 954kJ / 228kcal
Product Description
- Potato waffles coated in a seasoned batter.
- Light and fluffy crispy waffle fries.
- Pack size: 300G
Information
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 20-25 mins Remove all packaging. Place waffle fries on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Net Contents
300g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a pack (60g**)
|Energy
|954kJ / 228kcal
|572kJ / 137kcal
|Fat
|10.2g
|6.1g
|Saturates
|0.8g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|28.7g
|17.2g
|Sugars
|0.3g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|3.7g
|2.2g
|Protein
|3.4g
|2.1g
|Salt
|0.92g
|0.55g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When heated according to instructions 300g typically weighs 240g.
|-
|-
