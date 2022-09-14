Herdez Yucatan Taco Kit 497G

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Perfect for mild Mexican food lovers A Tesco Customer1st August 2022 My daughter loves good homemade Mexican, but she only likes when it's mild which sometimes compromises the taste. But that's not the case with the Yucatan taco kit! This is so tasty, and also such unusual flavourings which just added to it for us. It's really easy to make and there is more than enough for four people. Perfect for taco Tuesdays! Report

Tacos for 4 A Tesco Customer31st July 2022 I loved this taco kit as it was easy to prepare, I didn't have to add any ingredients to it, and the flavours from the seasoning and the salsa were *chefs kiss*. We made it into meat tacos and added orange juice (as it suggested) and it made a great meal for the 4 of us. Report

Tremendous tacos A Tesco Customer31st July 2022 This is a great taco kit that makes a delicious meal with a fantastic mexican taste that the whole family enjoys. We made chicken yucatan tacos and added the orange juice as recommended for a boosted citrus taste. The mild flavour was enjoyed by the whole family and I particularly appreciated the balance of flavours that was a made a flavour of taco that I've not experienced before but want to again! Report

Tasty meal kit A Tesco Customer30th July 2022 I loved this taco kit as it was easy to prepare, I barely had to add any ingredients to it, and the flavours from the seasoning and the salsa were delicious. We made it into veggie tacos and added orange juice (as it suggested) and it made a great meal for the three of us. I will definitely be buying more of these kits to keep in the cupboard. Report

I hadn't tried this flavour of taco before but it A Tesco Customer29th July 2022 I hadn't tried this flavour of taco before but it was a firm favourite! Quick and easy to create too. Report

Really surprising taco kit with a fantastic taste. A Tesco Customer29th July 2022 Really surprising taco kit with a fantastic taste. I tried it with chicken and the tacos were the best we have ever tried. Add a bit of orange juice too as suggested on the tesco website. This will be a new favourite for us as a family. Report

Quick and simple to use A Tesco Customer28th July 2022 Super simple to create a tasty Mexican style dish. Really tasty great blend of spices to use on chicken and the wraps were really tasty. There were only 7 wraps in the box not 8 which was a little frustrating! The salsa Verde which comes with this is lovely with a lovely and adds a bit of heat. Great value - only lost a star due to the missing wrap! Report

Easy, tasty tacos! A Tesco Customer28th July 2022 These tacos taste super authentic and extremely easy to make! They aren't overly spicy, yet they are full of taste. I love that you can just pop the chicken and the spice mixture in the oven. It makes for an easy dinner. Highly recommended! Make sure you give these a try! Report

Flavours unbalanced for me, but kids loved them A Tesco Customer27th July 2022 It's so good to find some fast ‘convenience’ food that doesn’t contain artificial ingredients or MSG. We followed the instructions and cooked up both meat (loved the suggestion of putting orange juice with the chicken) and veggie tacos. We pan fried the tacos and they were nice and soft. I always thought tacos were supposed to be made from corn, but these were still good. Overall, the flavours were a bit mild for me, as I prefer things more spicy, but at the same time, the seasoning mix had a bit too much garlic, so felt unbalanced. It was a hit with the kids though, so if they're happy at meals times, I am too. Report