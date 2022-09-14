We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Herdez Yucatan Taco Kit 497G

4.6(19)Write a review
image 1 of Herdez Yucatan Taco Kit 497G
£4.00
£0.80/100g

Product Description

  • Taco Kit with 8 Soft Wheat Tacos, Yucatan Seasoning and Salsa Verde.
  • Authentic Mexican style recipe developed with Herdez, a Mexican family business with over 100 years of experience making Mexican food.
  • Ready in 30 Minutes
  • Chilli rating - Mild - 1
  • Mexico's Favourite Salsa
  • With Salsa Verde, Yucatan Seasoning & Soft Wheat Tacos
  • No Artificial Colours and Flavourings
  • No Added MSG
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 497G

Information

Ingredients

Salsa Verde: Tomatillo (84%), Chilli Peppers (6%), Onion, Iodized Salt (Salt, Potassium Iodate), Coriander, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Thickener: Xanthan Gum, Tacos: Wheat Flour (60%), Water, Stabiliser (Glycerol), Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Carbonates), Acidity Regulator (Malic Acid), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Seasoning: Spices (Dried Garlic (20%), Cumin, Dried Onion, Coriander Seed (8%), Chilli Pepper, Paprika, Chipotle Chilli Pepper Powder, Black Pepper), Sea Salt, Herbs (Coriander Leaves, Oregano), Natural Flavourings, Orange Powder (2%), Anti-Caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide), Colour (Paprika Extract)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.Salsa Verde: Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 5 days. Tacos: Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Yucatan Tacos with Salsa Verde
  • Just Add:
  • 1 tbs oil
  • 500g chicken breast or thighs, skinless, boneless
  • Chef tip: Add 50ml orange juice to the chicken for a citrus punch of flavour. For a delicious vegetarian recipe try with sweet potato or for a slow-cooked filling idea see the sachet seasoning recipe inside.
  • 1 Pre-heat the oven to 180°C, 350°F, Gas Mark 4. Mix the oil and seasoning in a roasting dish, add the chicken and turn to coat. Cook for 25-30 minutes, until cooked through.
  • 2 Rest for a few minutes, then slice the chicken thinly or shred with two forks.
  • 3 Remove tacos from plastic pack and microwave or pan-fry to heat through. Fill generously with chicken and Salsa Verde. Also delicious topped with avocado and grated cheese.

Number of uses

This kit makes 8 tacos

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG
  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable Pouch. Not Recyclable

Name and address

  • McCormick,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.

Return to

  • McCormick,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.
  • Get in touch: Herdez.enquiries@mccormick.co.uk

Net Contents

497g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer Taco*% RI** Per Taco
Energy721kJ781kJ
-171kcal187kcal9%
Fat2.7g4.0g6%
of which saturates0.6g0.6g3%
Carbohydrate30.3g18.8g7%
of which sugars3.1g2.0g2%
Fibre2.8g1.8g-
Protein5.1g18.2g36%
Salt1.88g1.26g21%
This kit makes 8 tacos---
*based on our recipe---
**Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/ 2000kcal)---
19 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Perfect for mild Mexican food lovers

5 stars

My daughter loves good homemade Mexican, but she only likes when it's mild which sometimes compromises the taste. But that's not the case with the Yucatan taco kit! This is so tasty, and also such unusual flavourings which just added to it for us. It's really easy to make and there is more than enough for four people. Perfect for taco Tuesdays!

Tacos for 4

5 stars

I loved this taco kit as it was easy to prepare, I didn't have to add any ingredients to it, and the flavours from the seasoning and the salsa were *chefs kiss*. We made it into meat tacos and added orange juice (as it suggested) and it made a great meal for the 4 of us.

Tremendous tacos

5 stars

This is a great taco kit that makes a delicious meal with a fantastic mexican taste that the whole family enjoys. We made chicken yucatan tacos and added the orange juice as recommended for a boosted citrus taste. The mild flavour was enjoyed by the whole family and I particularly appreciated the balance of flavours that was a made a flavour of taco that I've not experienced before but want to again!

Tasty meal kit

5 stars

I loved this taco kit as it was easy to prepare, I barely had to add any ingredients to it, and the flavours from the seasoning and the salsa were delicious. We made it into veggie tacos and added orange juice (as it suggested) and it made a great meal for the three of us. I will definitely be buying more of these kits to keep in the cupboard.

I hadn't tried this flavour of taco before but it

4 stars

I hadn't tried this flavour of taco before but it was a firm favourite! Quick and easy to create too.

Really surprising taco kit with a fantastic taste.

5 stars

Really surprising taco kit with a fantastic taste. I tried it with chicken and the tacos were the best we have ever tried. Add a bit of orange juice too as suggested on the tesco website. This will be a new favourite for us as a family.

Quick and simple to use

4 stars

Super simple to create a tasty Mexican style dish. Really tasty great blend of spices to use on chicken and the wraps were really tasty. There were only 7 wraps in the box not 8 which was a little frustrating! The salsa Verde which comes with this is lovely with a lovely and adds a bit of heat. Great value - only lost a star due to the missing wrap!

Easy, tasty tacos!

5 stars

These tacos taste super authentic and extremely easy to make! They aren't overly spicy, yet they are full of taste. I love that you can just pop the chicken and the spice mixture in the oven. It makes for an easy dinner. Highly recommended! Make sure you give these a try!

Flavours unbalanced for me, but kids loved them

3 stars

It's so good to find some fast ‘convenience’ food that doesn’t contain artificial ingredients or MSG. We followed the instructions and cooked up both meat (loved the suggestion of putting orange juice with the chicken) and veggie tacos. We pan fried the tacos and they were nice and soft. I always thought tacos were supposed to be made from corn, but these were still good. Overall, the flavours were a bit mild for me, as I prefer things more spicy, but at the same time, the seasoning mix had a bit too much garlic, so felt unbalanced. It was a hit with the kids though, so if they're happy at meals times, I am too.

Quick and easy meals

4 stars

First time using this meal kit and I was pleasantly surprised as to how easy it was. It tasted great and the tacos were very light, perfect for quick dinners with great taste. I could really taste the garlic which I like but could be a bit overpowering if you don't.

