The Jolly Hog Bbq Pulled Pork 376G

- Marinated slow cooked pork shoulder, in a smokey barbecue flavour dry rub with a sachet of apple barbecue flavour sauce.
- And Now...
- Enjoy!
- Try out our serving suggestions here or visit our website for more delicious meal inspiration: www.thejollyhog.com/cook
- The Secret to the Ultimate Pulled Pork
- The Pork
- British Pork
- We only use pork farmed to British farming standards.
- The Flavour
- Seasoned & Slowly Cooked
- Flavoured with smokey BBQ dry rub and apple seasoning, our pork shoulders are slowly cooked for extra melt in your mouth tenderness.
- The Glaze
- Sticky BBQ Glaze
- Smother in our sticky BBQ glaze, with hints of black treacle to add a rich, deep taste.
- Try Me...
- In a bun, on top of a burger, or layered on macaroni cheese our versatile pulled pork makes a quick and easy midweek meal, or adds that extra indulgence to your favourite dishes.
- Jolly Good Pulled Pork from Three Brothers
- Our Story
- Once upon a time there were three jolly brothers...
- A rugby player, a ship broker & a cabinet maker! The three brothers loved eating meat, especially pork.
- They decided to create their own porky delights, which one day would become the best and most delicious in the whole land...
- And booom!
- The Jolly Hog was born...
- Max, Josh, Olly
- We are generally up to fun stuff. So if you have a few minutes, come check us out.
- Cooks in 35 Minutes
- Pack size: 376G
Marinated Pork (77%) (Pork (92%), Water, Sugar, Chilli Powder, Tapioca Starch, Brown Sugar, Black Pepper, Onion Powder, Maltodextrin, Smoked Paprika, Cornflour, Sea Salt, Ground Cumin, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Salt, Ground Paprika, Garlic Powder, Smoke Flavouring, Smoked Salt, Apple Juice Powder, Acid (Citric Acid)), Apple BBQ Sauce (23%) (Water, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Tomato Puree, Spirit Vinegar, Cornflour, Black Treacle, Molasses, Apple Juice Concentrate, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Salt, Smoke Flavouring, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Black Pepper, Cayenne Pepper, Chilli Powder, Ground Cumin, Oregano)
Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Once opened, keep refrigerated and use within 24 hours. Suitable for freezing. Freeze by date mark shown and use within one month. Defrost thoroughly at the bottom of the fridge before use and use within 24 hours. Never defrost in a warm room. Do not refreeze once defrosted.
Instructions: Conventional 200°C/ Fan 180°C/Gas 6-35 mins.
Remove outer packaging and set aside sachet for later use. Do not use if vacuum seal is broken. Empty contents of the pouch into the foil tray provided, cover loosely with foil and place in a preheated oven for 30 minutes. Remove from the oven and discard the foil and cooking juices. Add the sachet of sauce over the meat, then gently shred using two forks, ensure the meat is coated well. Continue to cook for a further 5 minutes. Ensure product is thoroughly cooked and piping hot throughout. Do not reheat. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produced in UK using British Pork
2 Servings
- WARNING: Do not use if vacuum seal is broken. May contain bones.
Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Sachet. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled
- The Jolly Hog HQ,
- Museum Street,
- Bristol,
- BS1 6ZA.
376g ℮
|Typical Values
|(cooked) Per 100g
|(cooked) per 1/2 pack (148g)
|Energy kJ
|812kJ
|1200kJ
|Energy kcal
|193kcal
|285kcal
|Fat
|7.0g
|10g
|of which saturates
|2.7g
|4.0g
|Carbohydrates
|13g
|20g
|of which sugars
|13g
|20g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|1.7g
|Protein
|19g
|28g
|Salt
|0.47g
|0.70g
