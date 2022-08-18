We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Pot Noodle Lost The Pot Smokin' Bbq Flavour 85G

4.6(25)Write a review
image 1 of Pot Noodle Lost The Pot Smokin' Bbq Flavour 85G
£0.60
£7.06/kg

Product Description

  • Pot Noodle Lost The Pot Smokin' BBQ Flavour 85g
  • Whoa, whoa, whoa—noodles with no pot? Is this brilliant or have we gone bonkers? Looks like we've got your dinner sorted. Lost the Pot Noodle Smokin’ BBQ adds an epic new flavour to family dinners, and makes a super tasty snack that’s set to impress even the toughest of critics. Chuck in some peas, carrots or stir fry veggies to enjoy some peas and quiet. Not only are these instant noodles low in saturated fat, but they also contain no artificial colours or preservatives. What’s not to love, right? Preparation is quick and with no fuss. Hob: Add noodles to a pan of 300 ml boiling water. Stir in sachet contents, reduce heat slightly and simmer for 3 mins until water is absorbed, stirring occasionally. Microwave: Add noodles and sachet contents to a large microwave dish, pour over 300 ml of boiling water and cover. Cook on high for 5 mins, stirring occasionally until liquid is absorbed. Stir and serve. Go on, grab dinner by the noodles and boss this adult thing. Why not try our other Lost The Pot Noodle snacks, including the Champion Chicken and Chip Shop Curry flavours? Don’t forget to recycle the packaging—the wrap and sachet are fully recyclable. *Nielsen Retail Measurement Service for Mini Meals, GB Total Coverage—both value and volume for the 52-week period ending 04/12/2021.
  • Lost the Pot Noodle Smokin’ BBQ is your new dinnertime superhero, from the nation’s favourite instant noodle brand*
  • A fiery combination of instant noodles and BBQ beef flavour seasoning that’s low in saturated fat
  • A quick, filling and tasty noodle dish ready in just 5 minutes—ahhh, peas and quiet
  • The wrap and sachet for this beef noodle snack are both recyclable—recycle with bags at a large supermarket, don’t recycle at home
  • Add noodles to 300 ml of boiling water, stir in the sachet and prepare this tasty meal on the hob or in the microwave
  • Low in saturated fat but packed with flavour, our instant noodles have none of those artificial colours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 85G

Information

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in CAPITALS

Produce of

Poland

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • Pot Noodle,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland,

Return to

  • Unilever UK,
  • Pot Noodle,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

85g ℮

25 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Great product for a quick meal

4 stars

Review from POT NOODLE

I have tried this product and for a quick meal solution it is great. It is very tasty and easy to prepare. I took it work and it didn't take long to prepare at all so is great for a quick lunch. It is easy to take out and about too which is another bonus. Overall a great product and one I would buy again.

If u like pot noodles you will like this

5 stars

Review from POT NOODLE

Anyone that likes a pot noodle will like this, although not as easy to eat as a pot noodle the flavour and texture is better. Does take a bit more work then a pot noodle but you do get a better tasting noodle.

Tasty

4 stars

Review from POT NOODLE

Tasted nice easy and quick to make and was filling enough. Flavour not too overpowering but did enough to ensure that the noodles were not plain All in all I like the product and would eat it again thanks

Yummy

5 stars

Review from POT NOODLE

I was really excited to try these as bbq is my favourite flavour. These noodles were extremely tasty. Instructions were really easy to follow and they mad2 for a super quick lunch. The texture of the noodles is lovely too. Really good flavouring far from bland. Would definitely buy again

Great flavour!

5 stars

Review from POT NOODLE

This flavour has been a hit in our house! We all absolutely love it and can't get enough of it! The flavour is great and you get just enough in the packet for your lunch. We can't wait to try other flavours and will definitely be buying this one again!

One of the best flavours

5 stars

Review from POT NOODLE

This is absolutely beautiful. So easy to make and pretty fast to. I love mine on some buttered bread and it was everything I had hoped. I will certainly getting plenty of these in the cupboard for a quick snack/meal when needed.

Bursting with flavour, definitely a new favourite!

5 stars

Review from POT NOODLE

A great snack which is super quick to make with just boiling water and surprisingly filling and satisfying! I love the new smoking bbq flavour as its full of flavour even more so than the original bbq if you like that little kick but not over powering!

Great tasting Pot Noodle

5 stars

Review from POT NOODLE

I love Pot noodle and was looking forward to eating this Lost the Pot smokin BBQ flavour. It was really easy to make, you add hot water, stir and then make on either the hob or the microwave. The flavour was delicious, and not at all bland. I love that the packaging can be recycled at supermarkets etc that recycle plastic bags

Full of flavour

5 stars

Review from POT NOODLE

I would dare to say better without the pot. Thoroughly enjoyed these noodles they are full of flavour and easier to make so will definitely be buying again. Obviously will still need to buy with a pot for eating out and about but at home these are the winner

Nice noodles but poor flavour

3 stars

Review from POT NOODLE

The noodles are thin and nice but no better than any other pack noodles. The BBQ flavour though was very poor when compared to other much cheap brands of noodle. I considered if this was just personal preference but I realised the taste was just not very good. I was expecting pot noodles to be a cut above but I was disappointed. I would not buy these again due to the flavour. I would consider buying other flavours to try as the noodles were fine.

1-10 of 25 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

