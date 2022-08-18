Pot Noodle Lost The Pot Smokin' Bbq Flavour 85G

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Great product for a quick meal Review from POT NOODLE 18th August 2022 I have tried this product and for a quick meal solution it is great. It is very tasty and easy to prepare. I took it work and it didn't take long to prepare at all so is great for a quick lunch. It is easy to take out and about too which is another bonus. Overall a great product and one I would buy again.

If u like pot noodles you will like this Review from POT NOODLE 17th August 2022 Anyone that likes a pot noodle will like this, although not as easy to eat as a pot noodle the flavour and texture is better. Does take a bit more work then a pot noodle but you do get a better tasting noodle.

Tasty Review from POT NOODLE 16th August 2022 Tasted nice easy and quick to make and was filling enough. Flavour not too overpowering but did enough to ensure that the noodles were not plain All in all I like the product and would eat it again thanks

Yummy Review from POT NOODLE 16th August 2022 I was really excited to try these as bbq is my favourite flavour. These noodles were extremely tasty. Instructions were really easy to follow and they mad2 for a super quick lunch. The texture of the noodles is lovely too. Really good flavouring far from bland. Would definitely buy again

Great flavour! Review from POT NOODLE 16th August 2022 This flavour has been a hit in our house! We all absolutely love it and can't get enough of it! The flavour is great and you get just enough in the packet for your lunch. We can't wait to try other flavours and will definitely be buying this one again!

One of the best flavours Review from POT NOODLE 15th August 2022 This is absolutely beautiful. So easy to make and pretty fast to. I love mine on some buttered bread and it was everything I had hoped. I will certainly getting plenty of these in the cupboard for a quick snack/meal when needed.

Bursting with flavour, definitely a new favourite! Review from POT NOODLE 15th August 2022 A great snack which is super quick to make with just boiling water and surprisingly filling and satisfying! I love the new smoking bbq flavour as its full of flavour even more so than the original bbq if you like that little kick but not over powering!

Great tasting Pot Noodle Review from POT NOODLE 14th August 2022 I love Pot noodle and was looking forward to eating this Lost the Pot smokin BBQ flavour. It was really easy to make, you add hot water, stir and then make on either the hob or the microwave. The flavour was delicious, and not at all bland. I love that the packaging can be recycled at supermarkets etc that recycle plastic bags

Full of flavour Review from POT NOODLE 13th August 2022 I would dare to say better without the pot. Thoroughly enjoyed these noodles they are full of flavour and easier to make so will definitely be buying again. Obviously will still need to buy with a pot for eating out and about but at home these are the winner