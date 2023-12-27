We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Rimmel Lip Pinkcase Of Emergency 210

- Kiss-proof, food and drink-proof, and all around life-proof lipstick that doesn't cake, flake or dry-outRimmel London Lasting Provocalips is a 2-step liquid lipstick for locked-in, high impact colour & moisture. It provides transfer-proof colour, shine, and hydration that lasts up to 16 hours. The 2-step application starts with colour-intense liquid, followed by a hydra-balm top coat to keep the make-up in place. Comfortable on your lips, it won't cake, flake or dry-out. Gentle, mess-free, precise application.
Liquid lipstick with locked-in, high impact colour and moistureTransfer-proof colour, shine and hydration that lasts up to 16 hoursGentle, mess-free 2-step application with hydra-balm top coat to moisturise and lock in your look

Ingredients

Isododecane, Trimethylsiloxysilicate, Dimethicone, Mica, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Propylene Carbonate, Talc, Propylparaben, Parfum/Fragrance, Benzyl Benzoate, Benzyl Salicylate, Benzyl Cinnamate, Linalool, [May contain +/-: Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), D&C Red No.7 (CI 15850), Iron Oxides (CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499, CI 77491), FD&C Blue No. 1 Aluminum Lake (CI 42090), FD&C Yellow No. 6 Aluminum Lake (CI 15985), D&C Red No. 30 Lake (CI 73360). FD&C Yellow No. 5 Aluminum Lake (CI 19140), Carmine (CI 75470)]

Preparation and Usage

Step 1: Precisely apply colour-intense liquid lipstick on to lipsStep 2: To complete your look, apply hydra-balm as topcoat to moisturise and lock in colour

