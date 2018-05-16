We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

De Kuyper Curacao Triple Sec Liqueur 35Cl

De Kuyper Curacao Triple Sec Liqueur 35Cl
Product Description

  • Curacao Triple Sec Liqueurs
  • Triple Sec is a very, very essential cocktail ingredient. It's the liqueur of choice in many classic cocktails. Truly iconic in a sizzling Margarita, next to glorious bad boy tequila. Triple Sec is invented by the French in the 19th century, inspired by the Dutch (du-huh) who have been making orange liqueurs from the 17th century on. Distilled from dried, bitter Curaçao oranges and sweet oranges. It's crystal clear, it's strong, amazingly aromatic, full of delicious citrus and slightly sweet.
  • Pack size: 35CL

Information

Alcohol Units

7

ABV

20% vol

Alcohol Type

Liqueur

Storage Type

Ambient

Net Contents

35cl

