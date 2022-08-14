Dorset Cereals Museli Crunch Maple & Pecan 400G

Lovely texture but nasty artificial maple taste le
Lovely texture but nasty artificial maple taste left in mouth
Good quality and not as dry as some Dorset cereals
Good quality and not as dry as some Dorset cereals.
Compared with my husband’s favourite extra nutty o
Compared with my husband’s favourite extra nutty one that Tesco has discontinued, he didn’t enjoy it. Too bland.
Too sweet.
I mistakenly thought this was a mix/blend of Dorset cereals muesli and granola. It isn’t. It’s a mix of muesli type stuff with weird clusters that made me think of puffed wheat and was overall too sweet. Very disappointed so will go back to mixing my own. (&kicking myself that I bought two boxes cos it was on offer!😬)
Lovely fresh taste and great breakfast cereal
Lovely fresh taste and great breakfast cereal
Crunch - tastic!
The new family favourite! The texture is incredible, the whole family chomped down on this crunchy delicious muesli in seconds.
Maple Pecans really are marvellous!
Absolutely delicious. The maple pecans are really moreish. Full of different nuts that give it a really nice crunch!
The maple pecans are incredible!
The maple pecans in this cereal are a gamechanger - absolutely delicious!
Best cereal we've ever eaten!
Bought in store a couple of weeks ago. The whole box was gone in a week. My wife and daughter both loved it too! The caramelised pecans are incredible and the clusters are unlike anything we've eaten before and we've eaten a LOT of cereals! Looking forward to tucking into the other flavours!