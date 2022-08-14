We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Dorset Cereals Museli Crunch Maple & Pecan 400G

4.2(9)Write a review
£3.70
£3.70
£0.92/100g

Each 45g portions contains:

Energy
862kJ
206kcal
10%of the reference intake
Fat
9.1g

high

13%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.5g

medium

8%of the reference intake
Sugars
4.6g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Salt
0.04g

low

<1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g

Product Description

  • A crunchy blend of cereal flakes and seed with maple caramelised pecans and whole almonds
  • Discover how to live more Dorset at dorsetcereals.co.uk
  • Direction is more important than speed. Why not embrace the day one moment at a time and go with the slow?
  • High in fibre, Suitable for vegans, Kosher KLBD.
  • Our moreish Muesli Crunch has been lovingly blended with carefully chosen ingredients down in Dorset. We've taken our signature muesli grains and tumbled them with delicious, light and crispy granola pieces, caremlised maple pecans and nutty almonds for the ultimate breakfast experience.
  • Pack size: 400G
  • High in fibre

Information

Ingredients

Wholegrain Oat Flakes, Toasted Barley Flakes (Barley, Salt), Wholegrain Toasted and Malted Wheat Flakes (Wheat, Barley Malt Extract), Maple Caramelised Pecans (7%) (Pecan Nuts, Sugar, Maple Syrup), Sunflower Seeds, Sugar, Spelt Flakes (Spelt (Wheat), Salt, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin)), Millet Seed, Roasted Whole Hazelnuts, Pumpkin Seeds, Whole Almonds (3%), Toasted Coconut Chips, Oat Flour, Linseed, Acacia Fibre, Cranberry Seeds, Chicory Root Fibre, Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed and Sunflower in varying proportions), Cane Molasses, Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May also contain other Gluten sources and other Nuts., This product is made in a location that handles a variety of Nuts including (but not limited to) Almonds, Cashews, Hazelnuts, Brazils and Pecans. So, if you have an allergy to Nuts of any sort, please do not eat this product. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Precious things need looking after. Once opened, roll the inner bag down tightly, then store in a cool, dry place. For best before date, see base of pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • Some of the tastiest bits might have settled at the top of the pack, so give it a shake before opening.

Number of uses

Number of uses

This pack contains approximately 8 portions of 45g each

Additives

  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Warnings

  • A little warning
  • We try to use only the best, minimally processed, natural ingredients and this means sometimes a stray piece of nut shell or fruit stone may sneak past our checks. These could be quite hard if you bite them, so please take care.

Recycling info

Box. Recycle

Name and address

  • For UK: Freepost: Dorset Cereals.
  • For EU: AB Foods Polska Sp. z o.o., ul.,
  • Przemysłowa 2,
  • 67-100 Nowa Sól,
  • Poland.

Return to

  • We spend a lot of time ensuring our cereals reach you in perfect condition. However, nobody's perfect. So if you're unhappy with this recipe in any way, just get in touch at: dorsetcereals.co.uk/help
  • If you prefer to put pen to paper you can write to:
  • Freepost: Dorset Cereals.

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper 45g(%RI*)
Energy kJ1922 kJ862 kJ
kcal459 kcal206 kcal(10%)
Fat20.3g9.1g(13%)
of which saturates3.4g1.5g(8%)
Mono-unsaturates10.1g4.5g
Polyunsaturates5.9g2.7g
Carbohydrate52.1g23.4g(9%)
of which sugars10.3g4.6g(5%)
Fibre7.6g3.4g
Protein13.2g5.9g(12%)
Salt0.08g0.04g(<1%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
This pack contains approximately 8 portions of 45g each---

Safety information

Safety information

9 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Lovely texture but nasty artificial maple taste le

2 stars

Lovely texture but nasty artificial maple taste left in mouth

Good quality and not as dry as some Dorset cereals

5 stars

Good quality and not as dry as some Dorset cereals.

Compared with my husband’s favourite extra nutty o

3 stars

Compared with my husband’s favourite extra nutty one that Tesco has discontinued, he didn’t enjoy it. Too bland.

Too sweet.

3 stars

I mistakenly thought this was a mix/blend of Dorset cereals muesli and granola. It isn’t. It’s a mix of muesli type stuff with weird clusters that made me think of puffed wheat and was overall too sweet. Very disappointed so will go back to mixing my own. (&kicking myself that I bought two boxes cos it was on offer!😬)

Lovely fresh taste and great breakfast cereal

5 stars

Lovely fresh taste and great breakfast cereal

Crunch - tastic!

5 stars

The new family favourite! The texture is incredible, the whole family chomped down on this crunchy delicious muesli in seconds.

Maple Pecans really are marvellous!

5 stars

Absolutely delicious. The maple pecans are really moreish. Full of different nuts that give it a really nice crunch!

The maple pecans are incredible!

5 stars

The maple pecans in this cereal are a gamechanger - absolutely delicious!

Best cereal we've ever eaten!

5 stars

Bought in store a couple of weeks ago. The whole box was gone in a week. My wife and daughter both loved it too! The caramelised pecans are incredible and the clusters are unlike anything we've eaten before and we've eaten a LOT of cereals! Looking forward to tucking into the other flavours!

