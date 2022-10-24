Firemark Argentinian Malbec 187Ml
Per 187ml glass
- Energy
- 585kJ
-
- 141kcal
- 7%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 313kJ / 75kcal
Product Description
- Malbec. Mendoza. Red Wine. Vino Argentino Bebida Nacional. Wine of Argentina.
- Firemark Malbec is inspired by the majestic and dramatic backdrop of the Andes – the ideal place to make great tasting wine. Aromas of plums and figs with lovely warming spice notes, blackberry flavours and a smooth finish. Great with juicy steaks and firepit style BBQs.
- Wine of Argentina
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 187ML
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains sulphites.
Wine Colour
Red
Alcohol Units
2.3
ABV
12.5% vol
Producer
Lost Valley
Type of Closure
Screwcap
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
RedGrapeBlend
Vinification Details
- Held in Stainless Steel Tanks to retain freshness.
History
- Positioned in between the tropical rainforests and soaring mountain ranges, due to the high elevation, and dry climate, the wineries in Argentina have great conditions to grow pesticide-free vine and become, world-famous bio-wine producers.
Regional Information
- Mendoza is in the rain shadow of the Andes mountains and the climate is semi desert with little rain which provides a good climate for disease-free grapes and minimal spraying.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine can be drunk now but will further improve if carefully stored for up to 1 year
Storage
Store in a cool, dark place.
Produce of
Wine of Argentina, United Kingdom
Preparation and Usage
- Great with juicy steaks and firepit-style BBQs.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Recycling info
Bottle. Recycle- Cap on
Importer address
- Kingsland Drinks EU Limited,
- 88 Harcourt Street,
- Dublin 2,
- D02 DK18,
- Ireland.
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
187ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 187ml glass
|Energy
|313kJ / 75kcal
|585kJ / 141kcal
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
