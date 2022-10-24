We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Firemark Argentinian Malbec 187Ml

image 1 of Firemark Argentinian Malbec 187Ml
Per 187ml glass

Energy
585kJ
141kcal
7%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 313kJ / 75kcal

Product Description

  • Malbec. Mendoza. Red Wine. Vino Argentino Bebida Nacional. Wine of Argentina.
  • Firemark Malbec is inspired by the majestic and dramatic backdrop of the Andes – the ideal place to make great tasting wine. Aromas of plums and figs with lovely warming spice notes, blackberry flavours and a smooth finish. Great with juicy steaks and firepit style BBQs.
  • ©2022
  • Wine of Argentina
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 187ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

2.3

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

Lost Valley

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

RedGrapeBlend

Vinification Details

  • Held in Stainless Steel Tanks to retain freshness.

History

  • Positioned in between the tropical rainforests and soaring mountain ranges, due to the high elevation, and dry climate, the wineries in Argentina have great conditions to grow pesticide-free vine and become, world-famous bio-wine producers.

Regional Information

  • Mendoza is in the rain shadow of the Andes mountains and the climate is semi desert with little rain which provides a good climate for disease-free grapes and minimal spraying.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine can be drunk now but will further improve if carefully stored for up to 1 year

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place.

Produce of

Wine of Argentina, United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • Great with juicy steaks and firepit-style BBQs.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Recycle- Cap on

Importer address

  • Kingsland Drinks EU Limited,
  • 88 Harcourt Street,
  • Dublin 2,
  • D02 DK18,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

187ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 187ml glass
Energy313kJ / 75kcal585kJ / 141kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
