The Grill House Dirty Burgers Cook Book & Seasonings

This product is available for delivery or collection between 22/09/22 and 16/12/22.

£8.00
£8.00/each

Product Description

  • Beef rub seasoning Chicken rub seasoning
  • Dirty Burger Cookbook
  • Take your burgers to the next level with over 40 mouth-watering recipes.
  • From succulent Chicken Caesar wrapped in bacon or tangy Jerk Pork with Mango Salsa, to an Ultimate Cheeseburger dripping with delicious cheddar or Portobello Mushroom with Onion Jam, and with recipes for indulgent sides and sauces, this is The Dirty Burgers Cookbook.
  • Use the book enclosed for some delicious recipes which include the seasoning provided
  • Beef Rub Seasoning:
  • Smoky beef burger with smoked mozzarella cheese - Page 7
  • Barbecue bacon burger with cheesy chips - Page 8
  • Classic American - Page 12
  • Double whammy beef burger with pickles - Page 14
  • The ultimate cheeseburger - Page 18
  • Chilli-topped burger - Page 22
  • Blue cheeseburger - Page 24
  • Mexico City burger with avocado - Page 28
  • Red hot hamburgers - Page 40
  • Chicken Rub Seasoning:
  • Roast chicken burger with sage and onion stuffing - Page 43
  • Chicken burger and chipotle ketchup - Page 44
  • Wild mushroom chicken burger with tarragon - Page 50

Information

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Celery, Mustard, Peanuts, Sesame, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.

Produce of

Products of China. Packed in China

Name and address

  • Packed by:
  • Beams International Ltd,
  • ME8 7EG,
  • UK.
  • All Gift Solutions BV,
  • Van Heuven Goedhartiaan 13D,

Importer address

  • Beams International Ltd,
  • ME8 7EG,
  • UK.
  • All Gift Solutions BV,
  • Van Heuven Goedhartiaan 13D,
  • Amstelveen,

Distributor address

  • Beams International Ltd,
  • ME8 7EG,
  • UK.
  • All Gift Solutions BV,
  • Van Heuven Goedhartiaan 13D,
  • Amstelveen,

Return to

  • Beams International Ltd,
  • ME8 7EG,
  • UK.

Information

Ingredients

Paprika (24%), Garlic, Onion, Sugar, Oregano

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy1340kJ
-320kcal
Fat3.2g
of which saturates0.6g
Carbohydrate55g
of which sugars43g
Protein11g
Salt0.09g

Information

Ingredients

Salt, Paprika (15%), Onion, Garlic, Chilli Powder (8%), Lemon Powder, Sage, Basil, Rosemary

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy1140kJ
-272kcal
Fat4.8g
of which saturates0.7g
Carbohydrate42g
of which sugars4g
Protein8g
Salt31.8g
