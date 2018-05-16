New
The Grill House Dirty Burgers Cook Book & Seasonings
Product Description
- Beef rub seasoning Chicken rub seasoning
- Dirty Burger Cookbook
- Take your burgers to the next level with over 40 mouth-watering recipes.
- From succulent Chicken Caesar wrapped in bacon or tangy Jerk Pork with Mango Salsa, to an Ultimate Cheeseburger dripping with delicious cheddar or Portobello Mushroom with Onion Jam, and with recipes for indulgent sides and sauces, this is The Dirty Burgers Cookbook.
- Use the book enclosed for some delicious recipes which include the seasoning provided
- Beef Rub Seasoning:
- Smoky beef burger with smoked mozzarella cheese - Page 7
- Barbecue bacon burger with cheesy chips - Page 8
- Classic American - Page 12
- Double whammy beef burger with pickles - Page 14
- The ultimate cheeseburger - Page 18
- Chilli-topped burger - Page 22
- Blue cheeseburger - Page 24
- Mexico City burger with avocado - Page 28
- Red hot hamburgers - Page 40
- Chicken Rub Seasoning:
- Roast chicken burger with sage and onion stuffing - Page 43
- Chicken burger and chipotle ketchup - Page 44
- Wild mushroom chicken burger with tarragon - Page 50
Information
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Celery, Mustard, Peanuts, Sesame, Soya, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.
Produce of
Products of China. Packed in China
Name and address
- Packed by:
- Beams International Ltd,
- ME8 7EG,
- UK.
- All Gift Solutions BV,
- Van Heuven Goedhartiaan 13D,
Importer address
- Beams International Ltd,
- ME8 7EG,
- UK.
- All Gift Solutions BV,
- Van Heuven Goedhartiaan 13D,
- Amstelveen,
Distributor address
- Beams International Ltd,
- ME8 7EG,
- UK.
- All Gift Solutions BV,
- Van Heuven Goedhartiaan 13D,
- Amstelveen,
Return to
- Beams International Ltd,
- ME8 7EG,
- UK.
- Dirty Burger Cookbook
- Beef Rub Seasoning 25g e
- Chicken Rub Seasoning 25g e
Information
Ingredients
Paprika (24%), Garlic, Onion, Sugar, Oregano
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Celery, Mustard, Peanuts, Sesame, Soya, Wheat
Storage
- Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|1340kJ
|-
|320kcal
|Fat
|3.2g
|of which saturates
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|55g
|of which sugars
|43g
|Protein
|11g
|Salt
|0.09g
- Dirty Burger Cookbook
- Beef Rub Seasoning 25g e
- Chicken Rub Seasoning 25g e
Information
Ingredients
Salt, Paprika (15%), Onion, Garlic, Chilli Powder (8%), Lemon Powder, Sage, Basil, Rosemary
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Celery, Mustard, Peanuts, Sesame, Soya, Wheat
Storage
- Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|1140kJ
|-
|272kcal
|Fat
|4.8g
|of which saturates
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|42g
|of which sugars
|4g
|Protein
|8g
|Salt
|31.8g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.