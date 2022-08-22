We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Pot Noodle Lost The Pot Chip Shop Curry Flavour 85G

4.6(28)Write a review
image 1 of Pot Noodle Lost The Pot Chip Shop Curry Flavour 85G
£0.60
£7.06/kg

Product Description

  • Instant noodles with a sachet of curry flavour seasoning
  • Whoa, whoa, whoa—noodles with no pot? Is this brilliant or have we gone bonkers? Looks like we've got your dinner sorted. Lost the Pot Noodle Chip Shop Curry adds an epic new flavour to family dinners, and makes a super tasty snack that’s set to impress even the toughest of critics. Chuck in some peas, carrots or stir fry veggies to enjoy some peas and quiet. Not only are these instant noodles low in saturated fat, but they also contain no artificial colours or preservatives. What’s not to love, right? Preparation is quick and with no fuss. Hob: Add noodles to a pan of 300 ml boiling water. Stir in sachet contents, reduce heat slightly and simmer for 3 mins until water is absorbed, stirring occasionally. Microwave: Add noodles and sachet contents to a large microwave dish, pour over 300 ml of boiling water and cover. Cook on high for 5 mins, stirring occasionally until liquid is absorbed. Stir and serve. Go on, grab dinner by the noodles and boss this adult thing. Why not try our other Lost The Pot Noodle snacks, including the Smokin’ BBQ and Champion Chicken flavours? Don’t forget to recycle the packaging—the wrap and sachet are fully recyclable. *Nielsen Retail Measurement Service for Mini Meals, GB Total Coverage—both value and volume for the 52-week period ending 04/12/2021.
  • Lost the Pot Noodle Chip Shop Curry is your new dinnertime superhero, from the nation’s favourite instant noodle brand*
  • Nice and spiced, this perfect combination of instant noodles and curry flavour seasoning is low in saturated fat
  • A quick, filling and tasty noodle dish ready in just 5 minutes—ahhh, peas and quiet
  • The wrap and sachet for these delicious curry noodles are both recyclable—recycle with bags at a large supermarket, don’t recycle at home
  • Add noodles to 300 ml of boiling water, stir in the sachet and prepare this tasty meal on the hob or in the microwave
  • Low in saturated fat but packed with flavour, our instant noodles have none of those artificial colours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 85G

Information

Ingredients

Noodles (93%) [WHEAT flour, rapeseed oil, potato starch, salt, raising agents (sodium carbonate, potassium carbonate)], curry flavour seasoning (7%) [flavour enhancers (disodium 5-ribonucleotides, monosodium glutamate), spices, salt, coconut milk powder (coconut milk, maltodextrin, modified corn starch), curry powder (coriander, turmeric, fenugreek, cumin, fennel, chilli, salt), sugar, potato starch, potassium chloride, flavourings, onion, yeast extract, tomato, parsley, acidity regulator (citric acid), rapeseed oil]. May contain soy, milk, celery and mustard

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in CAPITALS

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place (but don’t let dust gather).

Produce of

Poland

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • Pot Noodle,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland,

Return to

  • Unilever UK,
  • Pot Noodle,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

85g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g PreparedPer Serving Prepared%* per portion**
Energy (kJ)510 g816 g10%
Energy (kcal)122 g195 g0%
Fat (g)5.1 g8.1 g12%
of which saturates (g)0.5 g0.9 g5%
Carbohydrate (g)16 g25 g10%
of which sugars (g)0.9 g1.4 g2%
Fibre (g)0.7 g1.1 g0%
Protein (g)2.9 g4.7 g9%
Salt (g)0.53 g0.84 g14%
1 portion = GRM. (Pack contains 2 portions)---
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

28 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Awesome new flavour!!

5 stars

Review from POT NOODLE

Great new flavour for pot noodles! Easy to prepare to really enhance the flavour wait to fully add to bowl few tbs of the water you cooked the noodles in and then add the flavouring and mix! Definitely an great snack!

Not as tasty

3 stars

Review from POT NOODLE

These were not as great as I thought they would, the taste is quite bland and not like the original flavour, it did not appeal like I thought it would, the noodles were made relatively quick and were soft to my liking.

Decent Pot Noodle

5 stars

Review from POT NOODLE

I am quite partial to a pot noodle so thought to give this a try. My normal choice is a Bombay Bad Boy but decided to give this a go. The flavours are very subtle which is very nice. It's not hot like the bombay bad boy but it's not meant to be. Really God without the pot to help lower the carbon footprint and also transportation costs. Decent noodles and less packaging. Win win all round.

Not bad!

5 stars

Review from POT NOODLE

I tried this out recently as me and the kids love a pot noodle for a quick and easy snack, we see this chip shop flavour, and as we are a fan of chip shop curry sauce we just had to give it a go, they were OK, but we all found there wasn't much flavour to it, we still would possibly buy again but think it could do with a bit more taste.

Nostalgia in a packet

5 stars

Review from POT NOODLE

I got this noodles a few weeks ago and by god I loved it it reminded me of the chip shop curry sauce I used to get and the taste is so alike and incredibly same. I loved it and would highly recommend it

Great flavour

4 stars

Review from POT NOODLE

I was looking forward to trying these. So much hype around them and I absolutely love chip shop curry haha. I did really enjoy the flavour. The design was cute and easy to read instructions. Not as convenient as a typical pot noodle, but definitely worth trying. Only 4 stars as I think they're slightly over priced compared to other brands of this type of noodle. But would still purchase again.

Quality but need more flavour

3 stars

Review from POT NOODLE

The noodles themselves are beautiful quality and do fill a hole. Ideal for a quick snack in the middle of they day but the flavour sachets don't do them justice. The noodles just taste plain with a few herbs floating around. Maybe they need bigger sachets to cover the content of the noodles. 

Tasty!

5 stars

Review from POT NOODLE

These are fab, miles better than they used to be. Super easy no cook, super easy to eat! Tastes banging, over all a good, quick easy snack. Perfect for work lunch. Looks to be the newest addition to my weekly shop!

Love it

5 stars

Review from POT NOODLE

I never buy anything other than curry pot noodles or noodles it is my ultimate favourite flavour, these tasted exactly how they should do from a chip shop, the taste is mouthwatering in so many ways, highly recommended

Tasty

5 stars

Review from POT NOODLE

For me a bowl of noodels it is the perfect meal, easy to prepare, full of taste, my favourite one is curry flavour! At home, at work I just put the kettle on and in few minutes is ready to be served, me and my family we love the Lost the post noodles!

