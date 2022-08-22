Pot Noodle Lost The Pot Chip Shop Curry Flavour 85G

Awesome new flavour!!
Great new flavour for pot noodles! Easy to prepare to really enhance the flavour wait to fully add to bowl few tbs of the water you cooked the noodles in and then add the flavouring and mix! Definitely an great snack!
Not as tasty
These were not as great as I thought they would, the taste is quite bland and not like the original flavour, it did not appeal like I thought it would, the noodles were made relatively quick and were soft to my liking.
Decent Pot Noodle
I am quite partial to a pot noodle so thought to give this a try. My normal choice is a Bombay Bad Boy but decided to give this a go. The flavours are very subtle which is very nice. It's not hot like the bombay bad boy but it's not meant to be. Really God without the pot to help lower the carbon footprint and also transportation costs. Decent noodles and less packaging. Win win all round.
Not bad!
I tried this out recently as me and the kids love a pot noodle for a quick and easy snack, we see this chip shop flavour, and as we are a fan of chip shop curry sauce we just had to give it a go, they were OK, but we all found there wasn't much flavour to it, we still would possibly buy again but think it could do with a bit more taste.
Nostalgia in a packet
I got this noodles a few weeks ago and by god I loved it it reminded me of the chip shop curry sauce I used to get and the taste is so alike and incredibly same. I loved it and would highly recommend it
Great flavour
I was looking forward to trying these. So much hype around them and I absolutely love chip shop curry haha. I did really enjoy the flavour. The design was cute and easy to read instructions. Not as convenient as a typical pot noodle, but definitely worth trying. Only 4 stars as I think they're slightly over priced compared to other brands of this type of noodle. But would still purchase again.
Quality but need more flavour
The noodles themselves are beautiful quality and do fill a hole. Ideal for a quick snack in the middle of they day but the flavour sachets don't do them justice. The noodles just taste plain with a few herbs floating around. Maybe they need bigger sachets to cover the content of the noodles.
Tasty!
These are fab, miles better than they used to be. Super easy no cook, super easy to eat! Tastes banging, over all a good, quick easy snack. Perfect for work lunch. Looks to be the newest addition to my weekly shop!
Love it
I never buy anything other than curry pot noodles or noodles it is my ultimate favourite flavour, these tasted exactly how they should do from a chip shop, the taste is mouthwatering in so many ways, highly recommended
Tasty
For me a bowl of noodels it is the perfect meal, easy to prepare, full of taste, my favourite one is curry flavour! At home, at work I just put the kettle on and in few minutes is ready to be served, me and my family we love the Lost the post noodles!