L'or. Classique Smooth & Aromatic Instant Coffee 150G

L'or. Classique Smooth & Aromatic Instant Coffee 150G
£7.00
£4.67/100g

Product Description

  • Freeze Dried Instant Coffee
  • L'OR Classique Instant Coffee, golden roasted coffee with smooth and delicate, yet intriguingly rich and aromatic taste. The presence of Colombian Arabica beans in this L'OR signature blend ensures a fruity and multidimensional character of the coffee. Every cup of L'OR Instant Coffee Classique ignites a moment of pure pleasure. Be captivated by its rich aroma and the balance of its smooth and rich taste.
  • Every cup of L'OR coffee ignites a moment of pure pleasure. Treat yourself to this immersive coffee experience. L'OR, a masterpiece in taste.
  • Smooth & Aromatic
  • Softly Aromatic with Pleasantly Smooth, Round Notes
  • Instant Coffee 150g
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Best before: See base.

Preparation and Usage

  • How to Make the Perfect Cup
  • Add 1 or 2 teaspoons per cup and hot water, just off the boil.

Recycling info

Jar. Recycle Lid. Recycle

Name and address

  • Jacobs Douwe Egberts GB Ltd,
  • Hurley,
  • UK,
  • SL6 6RJ.

Return to

  • Customer Service:
  • UK: 0808-100-8787
  • IE: 1800 207275
  • Jacobs Douwe Egberts GB Ltd,
  • Hurley,
  • UK,
  • SL6 6RJ.
  • www.LORespresso.com

Net Contents

150g ℮

Coffee great - poor jar design

4 stars

Yes it was a lovely tasting coffee, no adverse comments at all about the coffee itself but doubt I shall purchase it again. The lid fastening is inordinately tight and is not a screw top. OK if you have strong wrists to pull it off (which my husband did) and half the coffee spilt. Not suitable for arthritic wrists.

Tasteless

1 stars

I found this coffee quite tasteless.Using 2 teaspoons of coffee per cup just made it very bitter with no coffee flavour .Most unpleasant to drink ,also expensive as twice as much coffee is needed .I will not buy it again. The jar is nice.

Bring back the old type Jar

4 stars

Nice coffee but oh what a hassle with this new jar to get opened and once it is opened you don't want to put the lid back on as it is a nightmare to open, bring back the old type jar or I will change my brand of coffee soon because of this jar.

Please scrap these jars!

3 stars

By far the best instant coffee we've tried, but oh my word, who on earth dreamed up the new style jar?! Totally impractical. It's almost impossible to get the lid off without spilling, and anyone with a hand/wrist problem will struggle to get it off at all. We've taken to decanting ours into a kilner jar but it shouldn't be necessary.

Great coffee but........

4 stars

Coffee is always good. and enjoyable but I agree with others that the top is awful and I had to think twice about whether to purchase again because of that

Great coffee, awful jar lid design

4 stars

Love the coffee and have been buying it for years. However the new jar design is awful and the lids are almost impossible to get off without ending up with coffee granules everywhere 😞. May have to change brand as I can't afford to keep loosing so much of it on the floor.

Cool Beans…but ditch the latest container!

3 stars

I’ve used this coffee for years, and stuck by it after name changes, price increases, etc., but I can no longer buy it if they insist on packing it in these stupid jars! Absolutely NO good for arthritic hands! (I’ve had to decant it to an empty Gold Blend jar)! What about refill ‘packets’ too?! They need to get with the programme!

Great coffee shame about the top

1 stars

Wee tip, if you are running out of an old l'or coffee and are buying the new version, keep the container and decant the new granules into it, as the new stopper is so difficult to put on and take off. The coffee is great as always but they really should think of people with dexterity problems.

Lovely coffee

5 stars

I’ve used this coffee for a long time and love the flavour but why have they change the top? I’m disabled with only the use of one arm. The screw top was so much easier for me to open and it had a seal under the lid, I now have to ask someone to open it for me having spilt half the contents of the first jar over the floor.

Somehow, the new jars never seem so fresh when new

3 stars

Somehow, the new jars never seem so fresh when newly opened as the old jars did. The delicious aroma when breaking the seal on the old jar was one of the highlights of the coffee experience. All gone now.

