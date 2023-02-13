L'or. Classique Smooth & Aromatic Instant Coffee 150G

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Coffee great - poor jar design A Tesco Customer13th February 2023 Yes it was a lovely tasting coffee, no adverse comments at all about the coffee itself but doubt I shall purchase it again. The lid fastening is inordinately tight and is not a screw top. OK if you have strong wrists to pull it off (which my husband did) and half the coffee spilt. Not suitable for arthritic wrists. Report

Tasteless A Tesco Customer5UK February 2023 I found this coffee quite tasteless.Using 2 teaspoons of coffee per cup just made it very bitter with no coffee flavour .Most unpleasant to drink ,also expensive as twice as much coffee is needed .I will not buy it again. The jar is nice. Report

Bring back the old type Jar A Tesco Customer22nd January 2023 Nice coffee but oh what a hassle with this new jar to get opened and once it is opened you don't want to put the lid back on as it is a nightmare to open, bring back the old type jar or I will change my brand of coffee soon because of this jar. Report

Please scrap these jars! A Tesco Customer2nd January 2023 By far the best instant coffee we've tried, but oh my word, who on earth dreamed up the new style jar?! Totally impractical. It's almost impossible to get the lid off without spilling, and anyone with a hand/wrist problem will struggle to get it off at all. We've taken to decanting ours into a kilner jar but it shouldn't be necessary. Report

Great coffee but........ A Tesco Customer15th December 2022 Coffee is always good. and enjoyable but I agree with others that the top is awful and I had to think twice about whether to purchase again because of that Report

Great coffee, awful jar lid design A Tesco Customer15th November 2022 Love the coffee and have been buying it for years. However the new jar design is awful and the lids are almost impossible to get off without ending up with coffee granules everywhere 😞. May have to change brand as I can't afford to keep loosing so much of it on the floor. Report

Cool Beans…but ditch the latest container! A Tesco Customer15th October 2022 I’ve used this coffee for years, and stuck by it after name changes, price increases, etc., but I can no longer buy it if they insist on packing it in these stupid jars! Absolutely NO good for arthritic hands! (I’ve had to decant it to an empty Gold Blend jar)! What about refill ‘packets’ too?! They need to get with the programme! Report

Great coffee shame about the top A Tesco Customer14th October 2022 Wee tip, if you are running out of an old l'or coffee and are buying the new version, keep the container and decant the new granules into it, as the new stopper is so difficult to put on and take off. The coffee is great as always but they really should think of people with dexterity problems. Report

Lovely coffee A Tesco Customer13th September 2022 I’ve used this coffee for a long time and love the flavour but why have they change the top? I’m disabled with only the use of one arm. The screw top was so much easier for me to open and it had a seal under the lid, I now have to ask someone to open it for me having spilt half the contents of the first jar over the floor. Report