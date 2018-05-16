New
Kingsmill White Bloomer With Sourdough 700G
Each slice contains
- Energy
- 529kJ
-
- 125kcal
- 6%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 1.4g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.2g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 1.8g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.4g
- 7%of the reference intake
low
low
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1057 kJ / 250 kcal
Product Description
- White Bread with Sourdough
- ®"Kingsmill" is a Registered Trade Mark of ABF Grain Products Ltd.
- With Sourdough
- Source of Fibre
- Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
- Kosher - SKA
- Halal - HFA Approved
- Pack size: 700G
- Source of Fibre
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Iron, Niacin (B3) and Thiamin (B1)), Water, Yeast, Wheat and Rye Sourdough (1.5%), Wheat Protein, Fermented Wheat Flour, Salt, Wheat Fibre, Vinegar, Sustainable Soya Flour, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Sustainable Palm), Dried Malted Wheat Sourdough, Wheat Semolina, Wheat Starch, Flour Treatment Agent: Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C)
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients listed in bold.
Storage
For best before see bag closure. Store in a cool, dry place - ideally not refrigerated. Under warm conditions life may be reduced.Suitable for home freezing: Place in freezer as soon as possible after purchase and consume within 3 months. Did you know, you can also toast slices straight from the freezer?
Number of uses
This pack typically contains 14 slices (including crusts)
Warnings
- SAFETY FIRST
- To avoid danger of suffocation please keep this wrapper away from babies and children
Name and address
- Allied Bakeries,
- Vanwall Road,
- Maidenhead
- SL6 4UF.
- or
- Allied Bakeries Ireland,
Return to
- Something to Tell Us? Call our Customer Care team for free from anywhere in the UK on 0800 197 0110 (9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday). For I.E. call 1800 928 110. This does not affect your statutory rights.
- You'll find us online at www.kingsmillbakery.co.uk
- You can find us at
- Allied Bakeries,
- Vanwall Road,
- Maidenhead
- SL6 4UF.
- or
- Allied Bakeries Ireland,
- Orby Link,
- Belfast,
- BT5 5HW.
Net Contents
700g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Slice
|% RI† Per Slice
|Energy
|1057 kJ / 250 kcal
|529 kJ / 125 kcal
|6%
|Fat
|2.8 g
|1.4 g
|2%
|of which: saturates
|0.4 g
|0.2 g
|1%
|Carbohydrate
|45.7 g
|22.9 g
|9%
|of which: sugars
|3.6 g
|1.8 g
|2%
|Fibre
|3.2 g
|1.6 g
|Protein
|8.9 g
|4.5 g
|9%
|Salt
|0.87 g
|0.44 g
|7%
|† RI = Reference Intake
|-
|-
|-
|This pack typically contains 14 slices (including crusts)
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
SAFETY FIRST To avoid danger of suffocation please keep this wrapper away from babies and children
