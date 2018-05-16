We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

New

Tesco Glace Rainbow Cherries 200G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Glace Rainbow Cherries 200G
£2.50
£NaN/null

Per 25g

Energy
321kJ
75kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
16.3g

high

18%of the reference intake
Salt
0.02g

low

<1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1283kJ / 302kcal

Product Description

  • Glacé cherries coloured with plant, fruit and vegetable concentrates.
  • FOR DECORATING AND DESSERTS.
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cherry (56%), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Plant, Fruit and Vegetable Concentrates [Sweet Potato, Spirulina, Safflower, Apple, Carrot, Radish, Cherry, Lemon], Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, replace lid firmly after use.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove cherry stones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 25g
Energy1283kJ / 302kcal321kJ / 75kcal
Fat0.1g<0.1g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate74.4g18.6g
Sugars65.1g16.3g
Fibre0.9g0.2g
Protein0.4g0.1g
Salt0.07g0.02g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove cherry stones, some may remain.

View all Dried Fruit & Mixed Fruit

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here