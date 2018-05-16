New
Tesco Glace Rainbow Cherries 200G
Per 25g
- Energy
- 321kJ
-
- 75kcal
- 4%of the reference intake
- Fat
- <0.1g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- <0.1g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 16.3g
- 18%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.02g
- <1%of the reference intake
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1283kJ / 302kcal
Product Description
- Glacé cherries coloured with plant, fruit and vegetable concentrates.
- FOR DECORATING AND DESSERTS.
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cherry (56%), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Plant, Fruit and Vegetable Concentrates [Sweet Potato, Spirulina, Safflower, Apple, Carrot, Radish, Cherry, Lemon], Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, replace lid firmly after use.
Number of uses
8 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove cherry stones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Pot. Recycle
Net Contents
200g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 25g
|Energy
|1283kJ / 302kcal
|321kJ / 75kcal
|Fat
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Saturates
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|74.4g
|18.6g
|Sugars
|65.1g
|16.3g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|0.2g
|Protein
|0.4g
|0.1g
|Salt
|0.07g
|0.02g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove cherry stones, some may remain.
