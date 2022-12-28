Naked Ultimate Noodles Korean Style Beef 90G
Per Pot:
- Energy
- 1718kJ
-
- 409kcal
- 20%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 13.4g
- 19%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 6.7g
- 34%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 2.5g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 2.65g
- 44%of the reference intake
-
-
-
-
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 537kJ(128kcal)
Product Description
- Dried Noodles in a Korean Style Beef Flavour Sauce with Red Onion, Broccoli and Carrot.
- Welcome to the Naked Ultimate Noodle experience...
- Delicious noodles blended with irresistible BOLD Asian inspired flavours, to make your mouth water.
- This ultimate creation makes the BEST choice, the easiest choice. We're made with natural flavours and don't add MSGs!
- Delicious in just 4 minutes - so you can enjoy them wherever you choose to SLURP LOUD & PROUD
- Made with Natural Flavours
- 100% Vegan
- Pack size: 90G
Information
Ingredients
Dried Moodles (77%) [Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Potato Starch, Salt, Raising Agents (Sodium Carbonate, Potassium Carbonate)], Natural Flavourings (contain Wheat), Potato Starch, Maltodextrin, Soy Sauce Powder [Maltodextrin, Salt, Soya Beans, Wheat], Sugar, Dried Red Onion, Dried Broccoli, Dried Carrot, Garlic Powder, Colour (Ammonia Caramel), Ground Ginger, Ground Black Pepper
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Best Before End: See base of pot
Preparation and Usage
- 1. Remove the lid and peel back the foil. Pour boiling water up to the fill line (approx. 230ml)
- 2. Stir thoroughly and replace the lid.
- 3. Leave to stand for 4 minutes, stir halfway through.
- 4. Stir again before serving and enjoying.
Number of uses
This pot provides 1 serving
Warnings
- WARNING: When prepared as per instructions the pot and contents will be hot. See preparation guidelines for details
Recycling info
Lid. Don't Recycle Pot. Don't Recycle
Name and address
- Symington's Ltd.,
- Dartmouth Way,
- Leeds,
- LS11 5JL,
- UK.
- Tennant & Ruttle Distribution Ltd.,
Return to
- Symington's Ltd.,
- Dartmouth Way,
- Leeds,
- LS11 5JL,
- UK.
- Tennant & Ruttle Distribution Ltd.,
- 2010 Orchard Avenue,
- Citywest,
- Dublin 24,
- D24 EKW3,
- Ireland.
Net Contents
90g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(as consumed) Per 100g
|(as consumed) Per pot (320g)
|Energy
|537kJ(128kcal)
|1718kJ(409kcal)
|Fat
|4.2g
|13.4g
|of which saturates
|2.1g
|6.7g
|Carbohydrate
|18.5g
|59.1g
|of which sugars
|0.8g
|2.5g
|Fibre
|0.7g
|2.3g
|Protein
|3.6g
|11.6g
|Salt
|0.83g
|2.65g
|This pot provides 1 serving
|-
|-
Safety information
WARNING: When prepared as per instructions the pot and contents will be hot. See preparation guidelines for details
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.