Vegan Street Food Cook Book with Seasonings

- Vegan Seasoning - Roast vegetables and fries spice
- Use the book enclosed for some delicious vegan recipes which include the seasonings provided
- Nooch Seasoning:
- Sweet potato quesadillas - page 32
- Black bean meatball sub - page 46
- Pizza marinara - page 50
- Loaded sloppy fries - page 74
- Vegan Seasoning:
- Kale and lentil burgers - page 37
- 50 Vegan Recipes Inspired by the World's Finest Street Food
- Suitable for Vegans
Allergy Information
- Contains: Celery, Mustard, Soya
- May Contain: Peanuts, Sesame, Wheat
Products of China. Packed in China
- You Can Also Use Nooch Seasoning To:
- - Add to sauces, gravies, soups and spreads
- - Sprinkle over vegetables or baked potatoes for a vegan buttery topping
- - Jazz up kale chips, homemade potato chips or French fries
- - Sprinkle over spaghetti, pizza or other dishes as a vegan replacement for freshly grated parmesan.
- Please retain packaging for future use.
Salt, Red Bell Pepper, Paprika, Sugar, Onion, Soybean Flour, Garlic, Mustard, Black Pepper, Celery Seed, Coriander, Oregano, Cumin, Sage
- Contains: Celery, Mustard, Soya
- May Contain: Peanuts, Sesame, Wheat
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|1215kJ
|-
|290kcal
|Fat
|7.8g
|of which saturates
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|39g
|of which sugars
|12g
|Protein
|9.9g
|Salt
|34.7g
Nutritional Yeast, Salt, Paprika, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Brown Sugar, Chilli Powder
- Contains: Celery, Mustard, Soya
- May Contain: Peanuts, Sesame, Wheat
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|1375kJ
|-
|328kcal
|Fat
|4.5g
|of which saturates
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|37g
|of which sugars
|9g
|Protein
|28g
|Salt
|14.9g
