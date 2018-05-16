We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Vegan Street Food Cook Book with Seasonings

Vegan Street Food Cook Book with Seasonings

£8.00/each

This product is available for delivery or collection between 22/09/22 and 16/12/22.

Product Description

  • Vegan Seasoning - Roast vegetables and fries spice
  • Use the book enclosed for some delicious vegan recipes which include the seasonings provided
  • Nooch Seasoning:
  • Sweet potato quesadillas - page 32
  • Black bean meatball sub - page 46
  • Pizza marinara - page 50
  • Loaded sloppy fries - page 74
  • Vegan Seasoning:
  • Kale and lentil burgers - page 37
  • 50 Vegan Recipes Inspired by the World's Finest Street Food
  • Suitable for Vegans

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Celery, Mustard, Soya
  • May Contain: Peanuts, Sesame, Wheat

Produce of

Products of China. Packed in China

Preparation and Usage

  • You Can Also Use Nooch Seasoning To:
  • - Add to sauces, gravies, soups and spreads
  • - Sprinkle over vegetables or baked potatoes for a vegan buttery topping
  • - Jazz up kale chips, homemade potato chips or French fries
  • - Sprinkle over spaghetti, pizza or other dishes as a vegan replacement for freshly grated parmesan.
  • Please retain packaging for future use.

Importer address

  • Beams International Ltd.,
  • ME8 7EG,
  • UK.

Distributor address

  • Beams International Ltd.,
  • ME8 7EG,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Beams International Ltd.,
  • ME8 7EG,
  • UK.

Information

Ingredients

Salt, Red Bell Pepper, Paprika, Sugar, Onion, Soybean Flour, Garlic, Mustard, Black Pepper, Celery Seed, Coriander, Oregano, Cumin, Sage

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Celery, Mustard, Soya
  • May Contain: Peanuts, Sesame, Wheat

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy1215kJ
-290kcal
Fat7.8g
of which saturates0.8g
Carbohydrate39g
of which sugars12g
Protein9.9g
Salt34.7g

Information

Ingredients

Nutritional Yeast, Salt, Paprika, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Brown Sugar, Chilli Powder

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Celery, Mustard, Soya
  • May Contain: Peanuts, Sesame, Wheat

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy1375kJ
-328kcal
Fat4.5g
of which saturates0.7g
Carbohydrate37g
of which sugars9g
Protein28g
Salt14.9g
