Flower & White Strawberry & Banana Smoothie Bar 35G

Product Description
- Strawberry and Banana Flavoured Mallow Bar.
- Designed by
- thecollaborators.com
- 30% Less sugar*
- *Over 30% less sugar per 100g compared to leading competitors products.
- With Real Fruit
- Live Lightly & Brightly
- Natural Flavours & Colours
- Low Fat
- 15 Vitamins
- 60 Cals Per Bar
- High Fibre
- Gluten Free
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 35G
Information
Ingredients
Polydextrose, Sugar, Apple Purée (11%), Pasteurised Free Range Egg White (6%), Strawberry Purée (3%), Banana Purée (3%), Pectin, Concentrate (Radish, Carrot), F&W Vitamin Blend (Vit A, Vit B1/2/3/5/6/7/9/12, Vit C, Vit D, Vit E, Vit K1 /2, Choline), Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Natural Flavourings, Cornflour
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Nuts, Milk and Soya. For allergens see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from sunlight.
Produce of
Proudly produced and packed in the UK
Name and address
- Flower & White Ltd.,
- Unit D3,
- Tweedale Business Park,
- Madeley,
- Telford,
- TF7 4JR,
Return to
- UK.
- Unit 3 Kylemore Industrial Estate,
- Killeen Road,
- Dublin 10,
- D10 TY20.
- FLOWERANDWHITE.CO.UK
Net Contents
35g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Bar (35g)
|Energy
|714kJ/171kcal
|250kJ/60kcal
|Fat
|0.1g
|0.0g
|of which saturates
|0.0g
|0.0g
|Carbohydrates
|32.2g
|11.3g
|of which sugars
|30.9g
|10.8g
|Fibre
|39.7g
|13.9g
|Protein
|0.9g
|0.3g
|Salt
|0.05g
|0.02g
