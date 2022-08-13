We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Dorset Cereals Museli Crunch Dark Chocolate Hazelnut 400G

3.7(6)Write a review
£3.70
£0.92/100g

Each 45g portion contains:

Energy
869kJ
208kcal
10%of the reference intake
Fat
9.4g

high

13%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.8g

medium

9%of the reference intake
Sugars
4.7g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Salt
0.02g

low

<1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g

Product Description

  • A crunchy blend of cereal flakes and seeds with sweetened cocoa barley flakes, dark chocolate curls and cocoa caramelised hazelnuts
  • Discover how to live a little more Dorset at dorsetcereals.co.uk
  • Design: www.bigfish.co.uk
  • High in fibre, suitable for vegetarians, Kosher – KLBD approved.
  • Our moreish Muesli Crunch has been lovingly blended with carefully chosen ingredients down in Dorset. We've taken our signature muesli grains and tumbled them with delicious, light and crispy granola pieces, deluxe dark chocolate curls and caramelised hazelnuts for the ultimate breakfast experience.
  • Pack size: 400G
  • High in fibre

Information

Ingredients

Wholegrain Oat Flakes, Sweetened Cocoa Barley Flakes (10%) (Barley Flakes, Sugar, Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed and Sunflower in varying proportions), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder), Dark Chocolate Curls (9%) (Cocoa Solids: 70% minimum (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Flavouring)), Wholegrain Toasted and Malted Wheat Flakes (Wheat, Barley Malt Extract), Roasted Chopped Hazelnuts, Sunflower Seeds, Sugar, Cocoa Caramelised Hazelnut Pieces (5%) (Hazelnuts, Sugar, Cocoa Powder (Cocoa, Acidity Regulator (Potassium Carbonate))), Spelt Flakes (Spelt (Wheat), Salt, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin)), Millet Seed, Pumpkin Seeds, Oat Flour, Linseed, Acacia Fibre, Cranberry Seeds, Chicory Root Fibre, Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed and Sunflower in varying proportions), Cane Molasses, Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Milk, other Gluten sources and other Nuts., This product is made in a location that handles a variety of Nuts including (but not limited to) Almonds, Cashews, Hazelnuts, Brazils and Pecans. So, if you have an allergy to Nuts of any sort, please do not eat this product. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Precious things need looking after. Once opened, roll the inner bag down tightly, then store in a cool, dry place. For best before date, see base of pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • Some of the tastiest bits might have settled at the top of the pack, so give it a shake before opening.

Number of uses

This pack contains approximately 8 portions of 45g each

Additives

  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Warnings

  • A little warning
  • We try to use only the best, minimally processed, natural ingredients and this means sometimes a stray piece of nut shell or fruit stone may sneak past our checks. These could be quite hard if you bite them, so please take care.

Recycling info

Box. Recycle

Name and address

Return to

  • We spend a lot of time ensuring our cereals reach you in perfect condition. However, nobody's perfect. So if you're unhappy with this recipe in any way, just get in touch at: dorsetcereals.co.uk/help
  • If you prefer to put pen to paper, you can write to:
  • For UK: Freepost Dorset Cereals.
  • For EU: AB Foods Polska Sp. zo.o.,
  • ul. Przemysłowa 2,
  • 67-100 Nowa Sól,
  • Poland.
  • (Don't worry - this won't affect your statutory rights.)

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper 45g(%RI*)
Energy kJ1930 kJ869 kJ
kcal461 kcal208 kcal(10%)
Fat20.9g9.4g(13%)
of which saturates4.0g1.8g(9%)
Mono-unsaturates10.2g4.6g
Polyunsaturates5.8g2.6g
Carbohydrate51.9g23.4g(9%)
of which sugars10.5g4.7g(5%)
Fibre6.9g3.1g
Protein12.9g5.8g(12%)
Salt0.05g0.02g(<1%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
This pack contains approximately 8 portions of 45g each---

Safety information

Dull and disappointing. Tried it because it was on

1 stars

Dull and disappointing. Tried it because it was on offer. Never again.

Good alternative to porridge

4 stars

I have it for breakfast daily instead of porridge

Hamster food

2 stars

This is very bland and disappointing!! I cannot understand the good reviews for this. Maybe I got a bad batch? The dark chocolate has no flavour whatsoever. Not sure how this reaches big stores.

Delicious!!!

5 stars

Literally the best thing I’ve tasted!!! Delicious!

My new favourite breakfast

5 stars

My new favourite muesli - it smells like nutella in the box. It's all I'm eating for breakfast right now!

A delicious way to start the day!

5 stars

Love the combination of dark chocolate and caramelised hazelnut. Really, really tasty.

