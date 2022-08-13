Dorset Cereals Museli Crunch Dark Chocolate Hazelnut 400G

Dull and disappointing. Tried it because it was on
Dull and disappointing. Tried it because it was on offer. Never again.
Good alternative to porridge
I have it for breakfast daily instead of porridge
Hamster food
This is very bland and disappointing!! I cannot understand the good reviews for this. Maybe I got a bad batch? The dark chocolate has no flavour whatsoever. Not sure how this reaches big stores.
Delicious!!!
Literally the best thing I’ve tasted!!! Delicious!
My new favourite breakfast
My new favourite muesli - it smells like nutella in the box. It's all I'm eating for breakfast right now!
A delicious way to start the day!
Love the combination of dark chocolate and caramelised hazelnut. Really, really tasty.