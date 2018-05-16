Dr. Oetker Adventure Mix Sprinkles 90G

Product Description
- Mix of coloured sugar shapes and strands
- Making Baking Fun Since 1891
- Pack size: 90G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Starch (Wheat, Potato, Maize), Dextrose, Rice Flour, Glucose Syrup, Modified Maize Starch, Cocoa Butter, Colouring Foods (Concentrates from Spirulina, Safflower, Lemon, Radish), Vegetable Oils (Coconut, Rapeseed), Colours (Curcumin, Anthocyanins, Riboflavins, Patent Blue V, Indigo Carmine, Brilliant Blue FCF), Glazing Agents (Carnauba Wax, Shellac, Beeswax White and Yellow), Acid (Citric Acid), Flavouring, Salt, Thickener (Gum Arabic), Anti-Caking Agent (Talc)
Allergy Information
- May also contain other Gluten sources (Rye, Barley, Oats, Spelt, Khorasan Wheat), Peanuts, Milk, Soya and Almonds. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Best before end see side of jar.Store in a cool, dry and dark place.
Recycling info
Jar. Recycle Lid. Recycle
Name and address
- Dr. Oetker (UK) Ltd.,
- 4600 Park Approach,
- Thorpe Park,
- Leeds,
- LS15 8GB.
- Dr. Oetker Ireland,
Return to
- Get in Touch
- crt@oetker.co.uk
- www.oetker.co.uk
- PO Box 13020.
- crt@oetker.ie
Net Contents
90g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|1672 kJ/394 kcal
|Fat
|1.3g
|of which saturates
|0.9g
|Carbohydrate
|95g
|of which sugars
|81g
|Protein
|0.4g
|Salt
|0.04g
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.