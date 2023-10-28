Tesco Dishwasher Cleaner 250Ml

IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.,

Warning, Causes skin irritation., IF ON SKIN: Wash with plenty of soap and water., Causes serious eye irritation., If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand., Keep out of reach of children., Wash hands thoroughly after handling., IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing., If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention.

Store upright in a cool place. Do not expose to extremes of temperatures.

This product should be used only in a dishwasher.

Empty the dishwasher. Peel away the label on the cap and discard. DO NOT REMOVE THE CAP. Place the bottle upside down in the cutlery basket or in a secure position. Run a normal wash programme 60°C or higher. The cleaner is automatically released when the dishwasher reaches wash temperature. Discard bottle after use. Safe for use with septic tanks.

