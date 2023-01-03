We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Plant Chef 10 No Duck Spring Rolls 180G

£2.00
£1.12/100g

One no-duck spring roll

Energy
185kJ
44kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
2.3g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.5g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.1g

medium

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.14g

medium

2%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1155kJ / 276kcal

Product Description

  • Jackfruit & black oyster mushrooms wrapped in crispy pastry.
  • The Plant Chef Derek Sarno is the culinary talent transforming crowd pleasing classics into 100% plant based dishes with big, bold flavours that pack a tasty punch.
  • 100% Plant Based Jackfruit & black oyster mushrooms in hoisin sauce wrapped in crispy pastry
  • Pack size: 180G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Wheat Flour, Jackfruit (9%), Fully Refined Soybean Oil, Black Oyster Mushroom (7%), Onion, Soya Bean, Sugar, Colour (Plain Caramel), Garlic, Salt, Maize Starch, Maltodextrin, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Star Anise, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid), Cinnamon, Fennel, Ginger, Paprika, Szechuan Pepper, Clove, Nutmeg, Chilli Powder.

Allergy Information

  • Contains gluten, wheat and soya. May contain sesame seeds. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/ Gas 6 13-15 mins Place the frozen spring rolls in a single layer on a baking tray lined with greaseproof paper. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Turn halfway through cooking time. Cook to a golden colour and do not overcook. Do not exceed stated cooking temperature or time.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking

Number of uses

10 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Do not eat raw..

Recycling info

Box. Recycle Bag. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

180g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne no-duck spring roll (16g**)
Energy1155kJ / 276kcal185kJ / 44kcal
Fat14.1g2.3g
Saturates3.2g0.5g
Carbohydrate29.1g4.7g
Sugars6.6g1.1g
Fibre4.7g0.8g
Protein5.9g0.9g
Salt0.87g0.14g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 180g typically weighs 160g.--

Safety information

Caution: Do not eat raw..

