Tesco Plant Chef 10 No Duck Spring Rolls 180G
One no-duck spring roll
- Energy
- 185kJ
- 44kcal
- 2%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 2.3g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.5g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 1.1g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.14g
- 2%of the reference intake
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1155kJ / 276kcal
Product Description
- Jackfruit & black oyster mushrooms wrapped in crispy pastry.
- The Plant Chef Derek Sarno is the culinary talent transforming crowd pleasing classics into 100% plant based dishes with big, bold flavours that pack a tasty punch.
- 100% Plant Based Jackfruit & black oyster mushrooms in hoisin sauce wrapped in crispy pastry
- Pack size: 180G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Wheat Flour, Jackfruit (9%), Fully Refined Soybean Oil, Black Oyster Mushroom (7%), Onion, Soya Bean, Sugar, Colour (Plain Caramel), Garlic, Salt, Maize Starch, Maltodextrin, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Star Anise, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid), Cinnamon, Fennel, Ginger, Paprika, Szechuan Pepper, Clove, Nutmeg, Chilli Powder.
Allergy Information
- Contains gluten, wheat and soya. May contain sesame seeds. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/ Gas 6 13-15 mins Place the frozen spring rolls in a single layer on a baking tray lined with greaseproof paper. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Turn halfway through cooking time. Cook to a golden colour and do not overcook. Do not exceed stated cooking temperature or time.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking
Number of uses
10 Servings
Warnings
Recycling info
Box. Recycle Bag. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
180g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One no-duck spring roll (16g**)
|Energy
|1155kJ / 276kcal
|185kJ / 44kcal
|Fat
|14.1g
|2.3g
|Saturates
|3.2g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|29.1g
|4.7g
|Sugars
|6.6g
|1.1g
|Fibre
|4.7g
|0.8g
|Protein
|5.9g
|0.9g
|Salt
|0.87g
|0.14g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|When cooked according to instructions.
|** When cooked according to instructions 180g typically weighs 160g.
Safety information
Caution: Do not eat raw..
