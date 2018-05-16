Twinings Sleep Valerian 20 Teabags 30G

Product Description
- Blood Orange Flavoured Herbal Infusion with Orange Blossom, Camomile, Passionflower, Lavender and Valerian.
- Enjoy 3 cups a day as part of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
- Source with Care
- Improving quality of life in the communities we source from.
- For more information while you finish your cup, visit www.sourcedwithcare.com.
- Valerian Root
- Part of the honeysuckle family, valerian plants have delicate pink & white flowers. We have used the root to craft our Sleep blend.
- Lavender
- A delicate flower with iconic purple buds & an aroma that takes you to a place of serenity with its distinct earthy, floral tones.
- Orange Blossom
- Pretty, white flowers with a distinct citrus scent & flavour.
- Passionflower
- Traditionally used to support normal sleep, passionflowers are also enjoyed for their beauty. They are exotic looking plants with bright purple flowers.
- Superblends
- This blend is the perfect wind down partner, the bedtime hero of your night-time routine. We've combined gentle orange blossom & lavender with passionflower & valerian to create this dreamy blend. Slip on your super soft socks, bathe in cosy candlelight and sip a cup of comfort to your hearts content.
- What does it taste like?
- A deliciously light blend with floral orange flavours that is smooth & serene. The orange blossom provides a gentle sweetness which complements the subtle fragrant lavender.
- Twinings is a registered trademark of R. Twining and Company Limited.
By Appointment to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II Tea & Coffee Merchants R. Twining and Company Limited. London.
- Passionflower Contributes to Normal Sleep
- With passionflower
- Naturally Caffeine Free
- Source with Care
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 30G
Information
Ingredients
Camomile (35%), Passionflower (35%), Lavender (12%), Orange Blossom (10%), Valerian Root (4%), Natural Blood Orange Flavouring (2%), Natural Flavouring
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Preparation and Usage
- How do I drink it?
- Simply use freshly boiled water and infuse the bag for at least 3 minutes. Give the teabag a few little stirs and a gentle squeeze to release the flavour before removing it from the cup.
Number of uses
This product contains 20 servings
Recycling info
Name and address
South Way,
Andover,
Hampshire,
SP10 5AQ.
- SP10 5AQ.
- R. Twining and Company Sp. z o.o.,
Net Contents
30g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml brewed infusion*
|Per 200ml Serving*
|Energy
|3 kJ/1 kcal
|7 kJ/2 kcal
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|of which sugars
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|0g
|0g
|Salt
|0g
|0g
|*Based on an infusion brewed with 200ml hot water for 3 minutes
|-
|-
