Canderel Caster Sugar & Sweetener Blend 370G

Simple
I like this alternative to caster sugar. It is in a nice storage package for easy use and i bought this on offer.
Baking swap
I've swapped this out on my usual baking recipes and they taste just a delicious but with half the calories-an excuse for another slice - win win! Just substitute for normal sugar - couldnt be simpler. Will buy again. Bought on offer
Great product
Love this product. Brought as part of a promotion
Great product
This was on a good offer so thought I would get some to save me from the joys of half term baking calories! Kids used this in a cake they baked, couldn't tell the difference in taste from normal sugar, nor was there the aftertaste sweeteners can sometimes leave. Great product.
Great calorie saver
Bought this as part of a promotion. Trying to cut calories but thats hard when you like baking! This is a great lower calorie alternative and works well with my ususal recipes. Would definely switch to this product!
Versatile
Used in cooking and on desserts- fabulous alternative
Product review
Tried this product on a promotion. Dound the product okay to taste, the sweetness and tqste is not much different from real sugar. I will certaibly try this product again.
Where have u been?
All my life! Couldnt believe what i was seeing! Fab price too. Overall good value. Makes drlicious squisgy brownies woth no nasty aftertaste. A huge asset to kt storecupboard.
Great product
Love this for baking great taste and good for diabetics
Good product
It tast very good but not too sweet! I bought it on offer but I think I will not buy it again!