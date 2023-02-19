We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Canderel Caster Sugar & Sweetener Blend 370G

4.6(54)Write a review
Canderel Caster Sugar & Sweetener Blend 370G
£2.75
£7.43/kg

Product Description

  • Erythritol, sugar and acesulfame-K based table-top sweetener.
  • BEST FOR BAKING: Canderel Caster Sugar & Sweetener Blend has been crafted with baking in mind so you can enjoy creating your favourite bakes and cakes with less sugar & calories.
  • HALF THE CALORIES: Canderel Caster Sugar & Sweetener Blend gives you the best of both worlds in one pack: the sugar you love, for a great rise & perfect texture, blended with sweetener to instantly cut your calorie intake by half. It’s a game changer!
  • BAKES & BROWNS LIKE SUGAR: Bake delicious brownies, carrot cake, Victoria sponge or biscuits and get perfect results every time!
  • USE LIKE CASTER SUGAR: Canderel Caster Sugar & Sweetener Blend measures just like regular caster sugar, so your recipes won’t need any adjustments. 100 grams of Canderel Caster Sugar & Sweetener Blend measure like 100g of regular caster sugar and provides the same sweetness but half the calories.
  • Excessive consumption may produce laxative effects.
  • Canderel is a registered trademark of Merisant Company 2, Sarl. ©2022 Merisant Company 2, Sarl.
  • Measures like caster sugar
  • 50% fewer calories
  • Bakes & browns like caster sugar
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Spot on sweetness
  • Great taste
  • Vegan Friendly
  • Gluten free
  • Pack size: 370G
  • Less sugar & calories

Information

Ingredients

Sweetener: Erythritol (44%), Sugar (41%), Bulking Agent: Maltitol, Sweetener: Acesulfame-K (0.15%)

Storage

Best before end and Lot No: See base of pack.Store in a cool dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Measures just like sugar for easy home baking
  • 100g Canderel® caster sugar & sweetener† blend (200 kcal) = 100g traditional caster sugar (400 kcal)
  • Provides the same volume and sweetness as
  • †sweetener comprises erythritol and acesulfame-K

Number of uses

Servings per pack = 92, 1 serving = 4g (1 teaspoon)

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Bag. Don't Recycle

Name and address

  • Merisant UK Limited,
  • St Johns Court,
  • Easton Street,
  • High Wycombe,
  • HP11 1JX.
  • Stafford Lynch,

Return to

  • Merisant UK Limited,
  • St Johns Court,
  • Easton Street,
  • High Wycombe,
  • HP11 1JX.
  • Stafford Lynch,
  • 101 Northwest Business Park,
  • Ballycoolin,
  • Dublin 15,
  • Ireland.
  • For more details, visit our website: www.canderel.co.uk/www.canderel.ie
  • Or contact our careline on freephone/toll free 0800 731 3500 (UK) 1800 535 677 (ROI)

Net Contents

370g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Serving
Energy836 kJ33 kJ
-200 kcal8 kcal
Fat0 g0 g
of which saturates0 g0 g
Carbohydrate100 g4.0 g
of which sugars41 g1.6 g
of which polyols59 g 2.3 g
Protein0 g 0 g
Salt0 g0 g
Servings per pack = 92, 1 serving = 4g (1 teaspoon)--
54 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Simple

5 stars

I like this alternative to caster sugar. It is in a nice storage package for easy use and i bought this on offer.

Baking swap

5 stars

I've swapped this out on my usual baking recipes and they taste just a delicious but with half the calories-an excuse for another slice - win win! Just substitute for normal sugar - couldnt be simpler. Will buy again. Bought on offer

Great product

5 stars

Love this product. Brought as part of a promotion

Great product

5 stars

This was on a good offer so thought I would get some to save me from the joys of half term baking calories! Kids used this in a cake they baked, couldn't tell the difference in taste from normal sugar, nor was there the aftertaste sweeteners can sometimes leave. Great product.

Great calorie saver

5 stars

Bought this as part of a promotion. Trying to cut calories but thats hard when you like baking! This is a great lower calorie alternative and works well with my ususal recipes. Would definely switch to this product!

Versatile

4 stars

Used in cooking and on desserts- fabulous alternative

Product review

3 stars

Tried this product on a promotion. Dound the product okay to taste, the sweetness and tqste is not much different from real sugar. I will certaibly try this product again.

Where have u been?

5 stars

All my life! Couldnt believe what i was seeing! Fab price too. Overall good value. Makes drlicious squisgy brownies woth no nasty aftertaste. A huge asset to kt storecupboard.

Great product

5 stars

Love this for baking great taste and good for diabetics

Good product

4 stars

It tast very good but not too sweet! I bought it on offer but I think I will not buy it again!

1-10 of 54 reviews

