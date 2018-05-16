Product Description
- Sazerac Rye Whiskey 70cl
- Produced and bottled at the World’s Most Award Winning Buffalo Trace Distillery with over 200 years of Bourbon making history. This storied rye made its name in New Orleans, a city, like the spirit, that’s both raw and refined, equal parts easy and edgy. Its sharp, spicy bite gives timeless toddies a smooth, brisk finish when mixed with Vermouth, Bitters and other essentials of the cocktail craft.
- Sazerac Rye is the most awarded Rye Whiskey brand since 2005.
- Aroma: Sweet with spices and stem ginger. Freshly ground pepper and mixed peels.
- Colour: A deep amber Whiskey.
- Taste: The flavour is of burnt caramel, dried herbs, black pepper and dill pickle.
- Finish: The finish is long & warm and is preceded by notes of mint, eucalyptus, cinnamon, vanilla and lingering pepper.
- Sazerac Rye is best enjoyed neat or in a Sazerac cocktail.
- The Sazerac
- 55ml Sazerac Rye, 5ml Volare sugar syrup/ or 1½ sugar cube, 3 dashes of Peychauds Bitters.
- Chill a small rocks glass with ice and water. (Discarding contents once cold). Combine the ingredients in a mixing glass, stir and strain into the chilled glass, add a lemon zest over the drink to garnish if you have one in the house.
- The One and Only New Orleans Original. Sazerac Rye American Straight Rye Whiskey symbolizes the tradition and history of New Orleans. Rye Whiskey dates back to the 1800's, around the time when saloons, veiled as Coffee Houses, began lining the streets of New Orleans. It was at the Sazerac Coffee House on Royal Street where local patrons were served toddies made with Rye Whiskey and Peychaud's Bitters. The libation became known as the "Sazerac" and America's first branded cocktail was born. This is the whiskey that started it all.
- Awards List:
- ● 2018 Gold Los Angeles International Wine & Spirits Competition ● 2018 Gold San Francisco World Spirits Competition ● 2018 Silver Outstanding International Wine & Spirits Competition ● 2018 Silver North American Bourbon and Whiskey Competition ● 2018 Silver New York World Wine & Spirits Competition ● 2019 Double Gold The Fifty Best ● 2019 90+ Wine Enthusiast Magazine ● 2019 Silver San Francisco World Spirits Competition ● 2019 85 to 89 Ultimate Spirits Challenge ● 2021 Silver American Whiskey Masters
- 31.5 UK Units per bottle
- The UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly drink more than 14 units per week
- Enjoy Responsibly
- drinkaware.co.uk
- Sazerac Rye American Straight Rye Whiskey has a flavour of burnt caramel, dried herbs, black pepper, and dill pickle. The finish is long & warm and is preceded by notes of mint, eucalyptus, cinnamon, vanilla, and lingering pepper
- Pack size: 70CL
Information
Alcohol Units
31.5
ABV
45% vol
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Name and address
- Distilled, aged and bottled for:
- Sazerac Co, Inc.,
- New Orleans,
- LA.
- By:
- Buffalo Trace Distillery.
Importer address
- Sazerac UK,
- Walton-On-Thames,
- KT12 2ED,
- England.
Return to
- Sazerac UK,
- Walton-On-Thames,
- KT12 2ED,
- England.
- To learn more about this classic American whiskey email: sazerac@sazerac.com or visit www.sazerac.com
Net Contents
70cl ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.