Kendamil Creamy Porridge 150G

Love it
Great for babies health and the taste is good too 5/5
Cereals (40%) (Oat Flour, Wheat Flour), Skimmed Milk Powder (24%), Whey Powder (Milk), Maltodextrin, Vegetable Rapeseed Oil, Barley Malt Extract, Minerals (Calcium Carbonate, Zinc Sulphate, Ferric Pyrophosphate), Vitamins (Vitamin A, Vitamin D₃, Vitamin E, Vitamin C, Vitamin B1, Vitamin B2, Vitamin B6, Niacin, Folic Acid, Pantothenic Acid, Biotin)
Keep the packet closed after use and store in a fresh and dry place. Once opened, consume before 1 month.For best before: See base of pack.
Product of the EU
Contains approximately 7 servings per pack
6 Months
150g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 20g Serving (LRV%*)
|Energy kJ
|1685
|337
|kcal
|399
|80
|Fat g
|6.6
|1.3
|of which saturates g
|1
|0.2
|Carbohydrates g
|68
|14
|of which sugars** g
|32
|6.4
|Fibre g
|3.1
|0.6
|Protein g
|15.3
|3.1
|Salt** g
|0.3
|0.06
|Vitamin A µg RE
|370
|74 (19%)
|Vitamin D₃
|6.5
|1.3 (13%)
|Vitamin E mg α-TE
|6
|1.2
|Thiamin B1 mg
|0.85
|0.17 (34%)
|Riboflavin B2 mg
|1
|0.2 (25%)
|Vitamin B6 mg
|0.65
|0.13 (19%)
|Niacin Equivalent mg-NE
|4.6
|0.9 (10%)
|Biotin µg
|15
|3
|Folic acid µg
|50
|10 (17%)
|Pantothenic acid mg
|2.5
|0.5
|Vitamin C mg
|60
|12 (48%)
|Calcium mg
|460
|92 (23%)
|Iron mg
|7.5
|1.5 (25%)
|Zinc mg
|4.5
|0.9 (23%)
|Vitamins
|-
|-
|Minerals
|-
|-
|*%Labelling Reference Values for infants and young children
|-
|-
|**Contains naturally occurring sugars and salt only
|-
|-
|Contains approximately 7 servings per pack
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
Average of 5 stars
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.
Great for babies health and the taste is good too 5/5