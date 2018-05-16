Disney Grumpy Mug & Socks Gift Set

Product Description
- DISNEY GRUMPY MUG AND SOCKS
- " Give some Disney magic to even the grumpiest of grumps with this fun Grumpy Mug and Socks set.
- The set includes a 300ml (10.1 fl oz) ceramic bone china mug with a blue wrap-around design featuring the iconic moaning dwarf, Grumpy, and the phrase ""Grumpy for Life"". The set also comes with a matching pair of ankle socks in a red and brown design, which fit men's sizes UK/AU/NZ 7-11 and EU 41-46.
- The Grumpy Mug and Socks set is the perfect gift for that hard-to-please friend or colleague who always refuses to get into the spirit of things. Disney's Snow White fans will love the matching set!
- The mug is suitable for dishwasher and microwave use."
- 300ml ceramic bone china mug
- Matching ankle socks men's UK 7-11
Information
Recycling info
Box. Card - Widely Recycled
Return to
- Paladone Products Ltd
- Apex House
- Dolphin Way
- Shoreham-by-Sea
- BN43 6NZ
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.