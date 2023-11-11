Tesco Luxury Soft Quilted Toilet Tissue 6 Long Rolls

Luxury Soft quilted toilet tissue. 6 long rolls.

• For softness and strength every time. • *50% more sheets per roll, so lasts longer than a standard roll. • 6 rolls x 3 ply tissue. • Average sheets 240 per roll. • Extra cushioning & comfort. • MIX Paper from responsible sources FSC (R) C007254 •''Rebellious hope is good, but earlier diagnosis is even better'' Dame Deborah James, Founder, Bowelbabe •We're proud to have partnered with Dame Deborah James and Cancer Research UK to raise awareness of bowel cancer •Together we will beat bowel cancer in partnership with BOWELBABE FUND for Cancer Research UK •Please see the common bowel cancer symptoms on the back of pack. •For more information and support, please speak to a Tesco Pharmacy colleagueⴕ or visit cruk.org/bowel •ⴕSelected stores, visit tesco.storelocator to find your nearest pharmacist. • You know your body best, so don’t ignore something that doesn’t look or feel quite right. • Talk to your GP if you have any of these potential bowel cancer symptoms: • A change in your normal bowel habit, such as looser poo, pooing more often or constipation • Bleeding from your bottom or blood in your poo (blood can look bright red, dark red or turn your poo dark) • Tummy pain (especially if it doesn’t go away) or a lump in your tummy • Unexplained tiredness or breathlessness • Losing weight without trying • Even if it’s not on this list, listen to your body and get any unusual changes checked out. • ⴕFor more information and support, please speak to a Tesco Pharmacy colleague or visit cruk.org/bowel 3 LUXURY LAYERS Tesco Luxury Soft Quilted has three layers of quilted softness for extra comfort and strength. It has been developed using the highest quality materials and advanced technology for luxurious softness and strength to give you a confident clean. Flush with confidence THAT'S A WRAP We've wrapped our toilet rolls even tighter to make them more compact. Now we're able to fit more rolls on a lorry, which means there are fewer on the road per year. CORE Recycle FILM Don't recycle at home Recycle at large supermarket Contains 30% recycled plastic

Pack size: 1440SHT

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Net Contents

6 Rolls