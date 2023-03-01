We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Health 50 Magnesium 375Mg Magnesium Tabs

Tesco Health 50 Magnesium 375Mg Magnesium Tabs

Magnesium and vitamin B6 food supplement.
A daily supplement to support general wellbeing. Magnesium supports the reduction of tiredness and fatigue, the normal functioning of the nervous system and normal muscle and psychological functions.General wellbeing Supports general wellbeing 1 a day

INGREDIENTS: Magnesium Oxide, Bulking Agents (Microcrystalline Cellulose, Calcium Carbonate, Cross-linked Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose), Colour (Calcium Carbonate), Glazing Agent (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose), Anti-caking Agents (Silicon Dioxide, Magnesium Salts of Fatty Acids), Vitamin B6.

50 Servings

50 Tablets

