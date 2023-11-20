MINI PANCAKES PAN SET WITH NUTELLA

Pancake Mix: Made in USA. Hazelnut Spread: Made in Germany. Piping Bag & Skillet: Made in China. FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C147699 © 2022 The Modern Gourmet International Blue Tree Ltd is not connected with or authorised by Ferrero Group, manufacturers of Nutella® Hazelnut Spread with Cocoa. Blue Tree Ltd independently packages this product, including placing the pack of Nutella® Hazelnut Spread with Cocoa in each gift set.

Allergy Information

May Contain: Celery, Eggs, Mustard, Sesame, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites Contains: Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya, Wheat

Produce of

Assembled in China

Preparation and Usage

Care instructions for skillet: Wash and dry thoroughly before use and storage. Rub a small amount of vegetable oil into skillet after every use. Acidic foods must not be left in the skillet before and after cooking. Hand wash only, not suitable for dishwasher. Always allow your cookware to cool before cleaning. Always use silicone or wooden cooking utensils on the skillet. Suitable for electric or gas stove top and oven only. Always cook on a low heat. Not suitable for campfire, microwave or induction cooker. Please retain this information for future reference. You will need: 60ml Milk 1/4 tsp (2ml) Vegetable Oil (for greasing the skillet) Directions: 1. Lightly grease the skillet with vegetable oil. 2. Heat the skillet over a medium heat. 3. Combine the pancake mix and milk in a small bowl. 4. Stir until the mixture is smooth. 5. Fill half of the piping bag with batter and twist the end to seal. Snip the tip of the bag to create a spout. 6. Using the piping bag, lightly squeeze coin-sized rounds of batter into the heated skillet. Make sure to leave enough room between the mini pancakes so they do not touch. 7. Brown on both sides. 8. Repeat with remaining batter. 9. Serve warm, drizzled with hazelnut spread and your favourite toppings. Enjoy!