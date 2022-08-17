We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Lizi's Low Sugar Maple & Pecan Granola 500G

£4.00
£0.80/100g

Product Description

  • Toasted wholegrain oat, seed and nut granola with maple syrup and pecan nuts.
  • Lizi Shaw
  • We put all our cereals through 'GL testing' to measure the rate of energy release.
  • The tests are completely independent and follow global standards.
  • Find out more at lizis.co.uk
  • Lizi's. A whole lot better.
  • Discover the remarkable story of how our founder Lizi created her recipes at lizis.co.uk
  • This product contains at least 1g of beta-glucans from oats per 50g serving. A daily intake of 3g of beta- glucans contributes to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels as part of a balanced and varied diet. GL testing confirms the benefits of beta-glucans towards the steady release of energy after a meal.
  • Lizi's Low Sugar Maple and Pecan granola is a deliciously indulgent start to the day.
  • Our low sugar recipe, packed with nuts and seeds, has all the essential flavour and crunchiness of Lizi's Original granola but with added pure 100% maple syrup and pecans
  • Including almonds, walnuts, sunflower and pumpkin seeds, we've served up the perfect low sugar morning boost
  • At Lizi's, we know a good breakfast.
  • That's why you'll find nature's most nutritious ingredients inside our cereals.
  • All expertly blended for a perfect balance of long-lasting nutrition and fantastic taste.
  • To Recycle:
  • UK: Recycle with carrier bags at larger stores
  • Outside of UK:
  • Visit lizis.co.uk for details
  • GL Tested
  • Less Than 4% Sugar Per 100g
  • High in Fibre
  • Vegan Friendly
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 500G
  • Low Sugar

Information

Ingredients

Wholegrain Oat Flakes (63%), Rapeseed Oil, Nuts (9%) [Pecan Nuts, Almond Pieces, Walnut Pieces], Seeds (6%) [Sunflower, Pumpkin], Desiccated Coconut, Chicory Fibre, Maple Syrup (1.5%), Fructose, Natural Flavouring, Sea Salt, Black Treacle

Allergy Information

  • The oats used in this product are natural field oats and may contain traces of Gluten from other cereal crops. The factory where this product is made also handles Peanuts and other Nuts. Whilst every effort is made to prevent cross contamination, trace amounts of these allergens may be present in this product. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Reseal bag after use.

Produce of

Crafted with love in the UK

Number of uses

Average 10 portions per pack

Name and address

  • Lizi's,
  • 2 Southgate Way,
  • Peterborough,
  • PE2 6YG,
  • UK.

Return to

  • We want you to enjoy our cereals in perfect condition. If something isn't right, please return this packet to:
Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper 50g portion%*RI per portion
Energy 2076kJ/497kcal1038kJ/249kcal12%
Fat 26.4g13.2g19%
of which saturates 4.8g2.4g12%
Carbohydrate 49g24.5g9%
of which sugars 3.6g1.8g2%
Fibre 7.4g3.7g
Protein 12.2g6.1g12%
Salt 0.37g0.19g3%
*RI = Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Very tasty for breakfast.

5 stars

