Lizi's Low Sugar Maple & Pecan Granola 500G

Very tasty for breakfast.
Wholegrain Oat Flakes (63%), Rapeseed Oil, Nuts (9%) [Pecan Nuts, Almond Pieces, Walnut Pieces], Seeds (6%) [Sunflower, Pumpkin], Desiccated Coconut, Chicory Fibre, Maple Syrup (1.5%), Fructose, Natural Flavouring, Sea Salt, Black Treacle
Store in a cool, dry place. Reseal bag after use.
Crafted with love in the UK
Average 10 portions per pack
500g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per 50g portion
|%*RI per portion
|Energy
|2076kJ/497kcal
|1038kJ/249kcal
|12%
|Fat
|26.4g
|13.2g
|19%
|of which saturates
|4.8g
|2.4g
|12%
|Carbohydrate
|49g
|24.5g
|9%
|of which sugars
|3.6g
|1.8g
|2%
|Fibre
|7.4g
|3.7g
|Protein
|12.2g
|6.1g
|12%
|Salt
|0.37g
|0.19g
|3%
|*RI = Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
