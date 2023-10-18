We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Ariel Original Washing Liquid Gel 24 Washes 840Ml

Discover Ariel Original washing liquid laundry detergent gel that provides brilliant stain removal even in a cold wash. Its formula was especially designed for cold, including COOL CLEAN Technology. Ariel Original washing liquid gel also brightens your whites and protects your fabrics. Ariel washing liquid gel can even be used for pre-treatment of tough stains. Ariel washing liquid gel also contains 80% of organic ingredients that are biodegradable. On top, Ariel washing liquid gel comes in a 100% recyclable packaging. Its bottle body contains recycled plastic (learn more at ariel.co.uk/en-gb/RecycledContent). The bottle’s design & viscous formula allow you to measure the correct dose of gel with precision; all it takes is a little squeeze. It’s easy to use: just squeeze into the attached dosing cap, and add that directly into the washing machine drum for a brilliant Ariel clean. Try Ariel's Clean & Fresh Dream team: use Ariel Original washing liquid gel with Lenor Unstoppables inwash scent booster for brilliantly clean and fresh laundry.
BRRRILLIANT STAIN REMOVAL EVEN IN A COLD WASH: Ariel washing liquid gel delivers brrrilliant stain removal, even in a COLD WASHDESIGNED FOR COLD: Ariel washing liquid gel comes with unique COOL CLEAN TechnologyWASH COLDER WITH ARIEL LIQUID GEL: Save energy in every wash and reduce your laundry’s CO₂ emissionsRECYCLABLE PACKAGING CONTAINING RECYCLED PLASTIC: Ariel washing liquid gel comes in a 100% recyclable packaging. Its bottle body contains recycled plastic (learn more at ariel.co.uk/en-gb/RecycledContent)WITH BIODEGRADABLE INGREDIENTS: 80% of organic ingredients of Ariel washing liquid gel are biodegradablePRE-TREAT FOR TOUGH STAINS: 1. Drop a small amount of Ariel washing liquid gel on stains 2. Rub softly 3. Load the garment into the drumEASY TO USE: with squeezable bottle & viscous formula for precision dosing controlINSTRUCTIONS FOR BEST RESULTS: fill the cap with Ariel washing liquid gel and place it into the drum, on top of clothes
Pack size: 840ML

Ingredients

15-30% Anionic Surfactants, <5% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Phosphonates, Soap, Enzymes, Optical Brighteners, Benzisothiazolinone, Perfumes, Benzyl Salicylate, Citronellol, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool

Net Contents

840ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

PRE-TREAT FOR TOUGH STAINS

