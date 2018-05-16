We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Matured Lancashire Cream Cheese 140G

Tesco Finest Matured Lancashire Cream Cheese 140G
£2.80
£20.00/kg

Per 30g

Energy
431kJ
104kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
9.1g

high

13%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.9g

high

30%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.6g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.37g

medium

6%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1438kJ / 347kcal

Product Description

  • Blended mature Lancashire cheese and full fat soft cheese.
  • Made using British milk, our Mature Lancashire is made in open vats and matured for up to 8 months to develop a rich tangy flavour. Once matured the cheese is blended with full fat soft cheese to create an indulgent savoury cheese spread. Great spread on crackers for snacking or as a dip with crudités or sausages.
  • Made in Lancashire Tangy & Savoury Matured cheese for a tangy, savoury flavour blended with soft cheese for an indulgent cream cheese spread. Produced in England Strength 3 Medium
  • Pack size: 140G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Mature Lancashire Cheese (Milk) (46%), Water, Maize Starch, Lactic Acid, Stabiliser (Pectin).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Made using British milk.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Pot. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

140g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1438kJ / 347kcal431kJ / 104kcal
Fat30.4g9.1g
Saturates19.6g5.9g
Carbohydrate4.3g1.3g
Sugars1.9g0.6g
Fibre0g0g
Protein14.1g4.2g
Salt1.24g0.37g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
