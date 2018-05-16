Tesco Finest Matured Lancashire Cream Cheese 140G

Per 30g
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1438kJ / 347kcal
Product Description
- Blended mature Lancashire cheese and full fat soft cheese.
- Made using British milk, our Mature Lancashire is made in open vats and matured for up to 8 months to develop a rich tangy flavour. Once matured the cheese is blended with full fat soft cheese to create an indulgent savoury cheese spread. Great spread on crackers for snacking or as a dip with crudités or sausages.
- Made in Lancashire Tangy & Savoury Matured cheese for a tangy, savoury flavour blended with soft cheese for an indulgent cream cheese spread. Produced in England Strength 3 Medium
- Pack size: 140G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Mature Lancashire Cheese (Milk) (46%), Water, Maize Starch, Lactic Acid, Stabiliser (Pectin).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Made using British milk.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Pot. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
140g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g
|Energy
|1438kJ / 347kcal
|431kJ / 104kcal
|Fat
|30.4g
|9.1g
|Saturates
|19.6g
|5.9g
|Carbohydrate
|4.3g
|1.3g
|Sugars
|1.9g
|0.6g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|14.1g
|4.2g
|Salt
|1.24g
|0.37g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
