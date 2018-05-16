New
Filippo Berio Tomato & Ricotta Pesto 190G
Product Description
- Tomato & Ricotta Pesto
- Based on a traditional Sicilian recipe this product combines the sweetness of tomatoes with the smooth subtle tones of Ricotta Cheese.
- Non-vegetarian cheese
- Pack size: 190G
Information
Ingredients
Tomatoes (28%), Sunflower Oil, Ricotta Cheese (Milk) (20.5%), Glucose Syrup, Cashew Nuts, Grana Padano Cheese (Milk), Basil, Walnuts, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Sugar, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Cornflour, Garlic, Antioxidants (Sodium Ascorbate, Ascorbic Acid, Rosemary Extract), Oregano, Chilli
Allergy Information
- For allergens see ingredients in bold
Storage
Refrigerate once opened and use within two weeks.
Produce of
Made in Italy
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well before use.
- For 4 servings, stir a jar of Filippo Berio Tomato & Ricotta Pesto into 500g of freshly cooked pasta.
Warnings
- MAY CONTAIN SMALL FRAGMENTS OF NUT SHELL
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Salov SpA,
- Via Montramito 1600 - 55040,
- Massarosa (LU),
- Italy.
Return to
Net Contents
190g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(per 100g)
|Energy
|1525kJ - 369 kcal
|Fat
|33g
|of which saturates
|5,3g
|Carbohydrate
|12g
|of which sugars
|8,7g
|Protein
|5,5g
|Salt
|2,4g
Safety information
