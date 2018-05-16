We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Filippo Berio Tomato & Ricotta Pesto 190G

Filippo Berio Tomato & Ricotta Pesto 190G
£2.80
£1.48/100g

Product Description

  • Tomato & Ricotta Pesto
  • For further exciting recipe ideas visit: www.filippoberio.com
  • Based on a traditional Sicilian recipe this product combines the sweetness of tomatoes with the smooth subtle tones of Ricotta Cheese.
  • Non-vegetarian cheese
  • Pack size: 190G

Information

Ingredients

Tomatoes (28%), Sunflower Oil, Ricotta Cheese (Milk) (20.5%), Glucose Syrup, Cashew Nuts, Grana Padano Cheese (Milk), Basil, Walnuts, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Sugar, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Cornflour, Garlic, Antioxidants (Sodium Ascorbate, Ascorbic Acid, Rosemary Extract), Oregano, Chilli

Allergy Information

  • For allergens see ingredients in bold

Storage

Refrigerate once opened and use within two weeks.

Produce of

Made in Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before use.
  • For 4 servings, stir a jar of Filippo Berio Tomato & Ricotta Pesto into 500g of freshly cooked pasta.

Warnings

  • MAY CONTAIN SMALL FRAGMENTS OF NUT SHELL

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Salov SpA,
  • Via Montramito 1600 - 55040,
  • Massarosa (LU),
  • Italy.

Return to

  • Salov SpA,
  • Via Montramito 1600 - 55040,
  • Massarosa (LU),
  • Italy.

Net Contents

190g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(per 100g)
Energy 1525kJ - 369 kcal
Fat 33g
of which saturates 5,3g
Carbohydrate 12g
of which sugars 8,7g
Protein 5,5g
Salt 2,4g

Safety information

MAY CONTAIN SMALL FRAGMENTS OF NUT SHELL

