New
Costa Coffee Iced Coffee Cup Gift Set
Product Description
- COSTA COFFEE ICED COFFEE CUP GIFT SET
- A great gift for Costa Coffee lovers to enjoy all year round
- This handy Costa Coffee iced drinks cup comes complete with a reusable hard plastic straw and a bottle of delicious Monin caramel coffee syrup, perfect for crafting your favourite flavoured iced lattes in the comfort of your own home.
- "Care Instructions: Wash in warm soapy water before first use. Hand wash only, not suitable for microwave or dishwasher use. For cold drinks only. Do not use abrasive cleaning pads to clean the cup. Cup BPA free.
- Warning: Supervise children whilst using the cup. Do not allow children to drink using the straw whilst walking or playing.
- Storage: Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight."
- Set includes: 1x Costa reusable plastic cup, 1x reusable hard plastic straw
- Set includes: 1x Monin caramel syrup 5cl
Information
Return to
- Kimm & Miller (UK) Ltd, Unit E, Bedford Business Centre, Bedford MK42 9TW
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.