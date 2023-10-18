Status Black White Desk Lamp With Phone Charging

This modern, sleek design desk lamp is perfect for minimalist desktops. Featuring touch control power and dimmer functions to create the perfect work area. This desk lamp also includes wireless charging, which is perfect for decluttering your work space, no more need for extra cables trailing about, just place your compatible wireless charging phone on the pad to initiate the charging.

Technical Specification: Power: 4W. Lumen: 240. Colour Temp: 5000K - Daylight. Input: 220-240V~ 50/60Hz. Maximum Charging Power: 11W Input: DC5V. Wireless Charging USB Output: 1A (1000mA). Adjustable Arm- Lower 90° / Upper 120° articulation. FSC - FSC® Recycled, Made from recycled material, FSC® C176896

