Status Black White Desk Lamp With Phone Charging

Status Black White Desk Lamp With Phone Charging

Status Black White Desk Lamp With Phone Charging
This modern, sleek design desk lamp is perfect for minimalist desktops. Featuring touch control power and dimmer functions to create the perfect work area. This desk lamp also includes wireless charging, which is perfect for decluttering your work space, no more need for extra cables trailing about, just place your compatible wireless charging phone on the pad to initiate the charging.
Technical Specification:Power: 4W.Lumen: 240.Colour Temp: 5000K - Daylight.Input: 220-240V~ 50/60Hz.Maximum Charging Power: 11WInput: DC5V.Wireless Charging USBOutput: 1A (1000mA).Adjustable Arm- Lower 90° / Upper 120° articulation.FSC - FSC® Recycled, Made from recycled material, FSC® C176896
Adjustable with tilt & swivelTouch control dimmerFolds away when not in use120° angle to suitLamp head also tiltsWirelessly charges your phone

Please check compatibility of your device before use. Charging times may vary dependant on device.

