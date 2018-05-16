New
Tesco Finest Chicken, Chorizo & Prawn Paella 800g
½ of a pack
- Energy
- 1872kJ
-
- 445kcal
- 22%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 12.1g
- 17%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 3.0g
- 15%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 2.7g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 2.96g
- 49%of the reference intake
Product Description
- Cooked risotto rice with cooked marinated chicken thigh pieces, king prawns, chorizo pork sausage, red pepper and peas in a tomato and smoked paprika sauce.
- We've combined paprika marinated chicken, king prawns, smoky chorizo, rice, red peppers, onion, garlic and spices for an authentic flavour.
- Paprika marinated chicken thigh pieces, king prawns and smoky chorizo with a savoury tomato rice.
- Pack size: 800G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Rice [Water, Risotto Rice, Chicken Extract, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Tomato Passata, Colour (Curcumin), Paprika, Carrot, Cornflour, Leek], Water, Cooked Marinated Chicken (7%) [Chicken Thigh, Red Pepper, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Paprika Flakes, Potato Starch, Sugar, Smoked Sugar, Colour (Paprika Extract)], King Prawn (Crustacean) (7%), Tomato, Chorizo Pork Sausage (3.5%) [Pork, Pork Fat, Salt, Paprika, Dextrose, Chilli Powder, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Sage, Flavourings, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Red Pepper, Onion, Peas, Chicken Extract, Cornflour, Tomato Juice, Smoked Water, Garlic Purée, Sherry, Rapeseed Oil, Smoked Paprika, Salt, Paprika Flakes, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Bicarbonate), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Cracked Black Pepper, Thyme, Rosemary, Oregano.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times. 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 30 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 15 minutes. Peel back film lid, stir thoroughly and re-cover. Heat for a further 15 minutes. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir before serving.
Microwave
Instructions: For best results microwave heat.
Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
800W 7 mins 30 secs/900W 6 mins 30 secs
Heat on full power for 3 minutes 30 seconds (800W/ 900W).
Peel back film lid, stir thoroughly and re-cover.
Heat on full power for a further 4 minutes (800W)/ 3 minutes (900W).
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir before serving.
Produce of
Made using British chicken and British and EU pork.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
800g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pack (400g)
|Energy
|468kJ / 111kcal
|1872kJ / 445kcal
|Fat
|3.0g
|12.1g
|Saturates
|0.7g
|3.0g
|Carbohydrate
|14.6g
|58.3g
|Sugars
|0.7g
|2.7g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|4.0g
|Protein
|5.9g
|23.6g
|Salt
|0.74g
|2.96g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When microwaved according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..
